Movies This Christmas Season for Broadway Fans — Old and New

With the holiday season just around the corner, it's time to spread some Broadway cheer! Broadway actors have long been staples in Christmas movies. After all, it makes complete sense that Broadway's biggest stars would know that stage spectacles translate well to the big screen at the holidays. From Hallmark and Lifetime made-for-TV holiday movies to major film releases, some of Broadway's finest have left an indelible mark on the Christmas movie genre.

Unsurprisingly, this season's line-up of new holiday movies continues that tradition. Broadway icons ranging from the timeless Rita Moreno to more recent Broadway performers like Barrott Doss will bring the Christmas spirit to the silver screen this holiday season.

Here's our selection of brand-new, recent, and classic festive films featuring some of theater's most iconic faces that you won't want to miss.

Check Out These New Christmas and Holiday Films for 2022

Spirited

(Apple TV+, Release Date: 11/18/2022)

The Plot: This musical twist on the classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL, told from the perspective of the ghosts, stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Patrick Page.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Not only is A CHRISTMAS CAROL a holiday staple of national theaters across the United States, but who doesn't want to see HADESTOWNS's Patrick Page take on a role in this film?

Falling For Christmas

(Netflix, Release Date: 11/10/2022)

The Plot: Lindsay Lohan stars as a spoiled heiress who loses her memory and ends up in the care of a widower and his daughter at Christmastime. GLEE's Chord Overstreet co-stars as her swoony love interest Jake.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Calling all Gleeks and MEAN GIRLS fans, this one's for you! FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS marks Lohan's first feature film in over a decade (this writer's a huge fan of both THE PARENT TRAP remake and MEAN GIRLS, so this is big news), and fans of Ryan Murphy's cult favorite GLEE will be happy to see Overstreet lend his talents to the film.

In Merry Measure

(Hallmark Channel, Release Date: 11/11/2022)

The Plot: In this new Hallmark Channel film, Darcy (Patti Murin) returns home for Christmas and finds herself leading the choir with her high school rival Adam (Brendan Penny). Will sparks fly in more ways than one?

What's In It for Theater Fans: This will surely please audiences who enjoyed Broadway star Murin in her recent turn as Anna in FROZEN. And what's better than a Broadway star in a music-themed Christmas movie?

Menorah In The Middle

(Hulu, Release Date: 11/4/2022)

The Plot: Sarah heads home for Hanukkah with her fiancé Chad to meet her parents. Chaos ensues when she finds out the family's bakery is in danger of shutting down. But luckily Sarah runs into her old friend Ben, "who tries to help her save the bakery while also showing her the true meaning of love, family, and the spirit of Hanuk[k]ah." (ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY)

What's In It for Theater Fans: Why will Broadway fans appreciate this new Hanukkah flick? Broadway veteran Jonah Platt (a previous Fiyero in WICKED) stars.

Santa Bootcamp

(Lifetime, Release Date: 11/19/2022)

The Plot: Mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy) hires event planner Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney) to stage an epic Christmas gala for his most important investors. To prepare, Emily is sent to Santa Bootcamp-there, she encounters bootcamp drill sergeant Belle (Rita Moreno), who just might teach her a little something about the spirit of Christmas.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Absolute legend Rita Moreno, who made history starring in both the original 1961 WEST SIDE STORY film as Anita and in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake, as a Santa bootcamp drill sergeant? We'll certainly be reporting for this Broadway bootcamp!

The Noel Diary

(Netflix, Release Date: 11/24/2022)

The Plot: A best-selling novelist (Justin Hartley) returns to his childhood home to settle his estranged mother's estate-and there meets a woman (Barrett Doss) trying to find her birth mother. Together, they discover the diary of the novelist's childhood nanny. What will the diary reveal...and will this journey also spark romance between the two?

What's In It for Theater Fans: Broadway fans can already catch Barrett Doss on their TV screens as firefighter Victoria Hughes in GREY'S ANATOMY spin-off STATION 19, and now they can see her on the silver screen as THE NOEL DIARY's leading lady. Doss has already proven herself a more than capable screen actor, so GROUNDHOG DAY musical enthusiasts should be delighted to see her take on this holiday romance.

Steppin' Into The Holiday

(Lifetime, Release Date: 11/25/2022)

The Plot: After being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the TV series CELEBRITY DANCE OFF, former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) is forced to return home. Once there, he encounters dance studio owner Rae (Jana Kramer). And of course Billy's 12-year-old nephew is Rae's star student. It may be hard to tell, but we think this one ends with some holiday romance.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Watching Mario Lopez portray a disgruntled former Broadway star should do the trick!

A Holiday Spectacular

(Hallmark Channel, Release Date: 11/27/2022)

The Plot: Set in 1958, A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR finds Maggie, an heiress from Philadelphia, putting her fancy wedding plans on hold to sneak away to New York City to make her Christmas wish come true: Dancing on stage at the CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR at Radio City Music Hall.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Aside from the iconic Radio City Music Hall holiday setting, the film stars Broadway performers Ginna Clare Mason (WICKED) and Derek Klena (ANASTASIA).

Hanukkah On Rye

(Hallmark Channel, Release Date: 12/18/2022)

The Plot: New couple Molly (JANE THE VIRGIN's Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (Jeremy Jordan) find out that they are rival deli owners. Can their relationship take the heat and make a true Hanukkah miracle? Find out.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Broadway and television star Jordan (NEWSIES, SMASH) is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel, and it's especially delightful that this time he'll be taking the lead in a Hanukkah film.

A Christmas To Treasure

(Lifetime, Release Date: 12/18/2022)

The Plot: After the passing of beloved Mrs. Marley, six estranged friends come together for one last holiday treasure hunt. Will sparks fly between Austin (Taylor Frey) and his childhood best friend Everett (Kyle Dean Massey)?

What's In It for Theater Fans: Audiences will recognize Broadway veteran Kyle Dean Massey, known for NEXT TO NORMAL, the recent revival of COMPANY, and more, starring alongside his real-life husband Frey.

Revisit These Recent Holiday Favorites

Single All The Way

(Netflix, Released: 2021)

The Plot: Best friends Peter (Michael Urie) and Nick (Philemon Chambers) star in Netflix's first LGBTQ+ rom-com. Peter brings Nick home for the holiday...and the two will need to find out if they might be more than friends.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Viewers will recognize and root for Broadway veteran Urie, as well as Fran Drescher, of THE NANNY fame, as his quirky mother.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

(Roku, Released: 2021)

The Plot: On her first Christmas without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) is determined to uphold all of her father's holiday traditions and make it the most epic (and musical) Christmas ever. This feature film follow-up to the beloved TV show ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST, in which Zoey discovers that the people around her reveal their innermost wishes and desires to her via "heart songs," takes all the charm and joy of the series and gives it a holiday twist.

What's In It for Theater Fans: First and foremost, it wouldn't be ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS without the spectacular musical numbers that were featured in the original series. The film features both Christmas carols and iconic pop hits that viewers are sure to recognize. The star-studded cast also includes many veteran Broadway performers, including Skylar Astin as Zoey's long-time best friend and boyfriend, Max, Alex Newell as Zoey's neighbor, Mo, and Peter Gallagher as Zoey's father, Mitch.

Holidate

(Netflix, Released: 2020)

The Plot: Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts) dreads the holiday season, especially because her relatives always relentlessly rag on her single status. After a chance encounter with fellow holiday season cynic Jackson (Luke Bracey), the two decide to start a fake relationship to make it through all of the year's holidays. As you might guess, it's a classic fake lovers to real lovers trope.

What's In It for Theater Fans: Kristin Chenoweth has graced us with her presence in many Christmas movies over the years, but this is a recent favorite. Catch Chenoweth in a classic Cheno role as Sloane's wacky Aunt Susan, who just might find a holiday love story of her own.

One Royal Holiday

(Hallmark Channel, Released: 2020)

The Plot: Anna (Laura Osnes) returns home from the big city to her small childhood town and encounters a stranded handsome stranger, James (Aaron Tveit) and his mother, Gabriella (Victoria Clark) in a blizzard. She invites them to stay at her father's charming inn...only to discover that they're actually members of the fictional royal family Galwick.

What's In It for Theater Fans: This one's chock-full of Broadway veterans, between Osnes, Tveit, and Clark. Audiences won't be mad to see Tony Award winner Tveit, who most recently appeared in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, bring his charm to the Hallmark Channel's particular variety of Christmas romance.

Don't Forget About These Iconic Holiday Films

Love Actually

(Prime Video, Released: 2003)

The Plot: The love lives of eight different couples intertwine in unexpected ways at Christmas time in London.

What's In It for Theater Fans: This holiday classic has a cast stacked with veteran stage and screen talent, making it a must-see for those who have never seen this iconic movie. Otherwise, this is just a friendly reminder that the holiday season is always better with some Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Keira Knightley, and many, many more falling in and out of love at Christmas.

Elf

(Prime Video, Released: 2003)

The Plot: After discovering that he was adopted, Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) journeys from the North Pole to the Big Apple to meet his biological father. While Buddy learns to adjust to life among his fellow humans, he also brings his signature brand of Christmas spirit to his newly discovered family.

What's In It for Theater Fans: This recent holiday classic was adapted into a Broadway musical from creative team Thomas Meehan, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar, and Chad Begulin in 2010.

Serendipity

(Hulu, Released: 2001)

The Plot: Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet during a magical chance encounter in New York City at Christmas time. Jonathan thinks it's love at first sight, but Sara believes in destiny. After a romantic night, Jonathan writes his contact information on a random $20 bill, which he later spends, and Sara writes her information in a used book at a sidewalk sale-under the premise that if the pair are reunited with those items, they're meant to be. The film jumps ahead ten years...and it's time to see if fate will bring Jonathan and Sara back together. Was it just one fleeting night together, or is it really serendipity?

What's In It for Theater Fans: Aside from the film's romantic New York City at Christmas time setting, audiences will appreciate seeing stage and screen actor Cusack in one of his swooniest roles. Fellow veteran stage actor Jeremy Piven also stars in the film.