Miolina To Present CONSTRUCTIVISM / DECONSTRUCTIVISM

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, violin duo Miolina, artist-in-residence at Greenwich House Music School, premieres a new work by Wendy Griffiths, as well as Henryk Górecki's rarely performed duo from 1957, an example of "motoric constructivism" from the Cold War Era. Other recent works by Kevin Arthur Jr, Lynn Bechtold, Dai Fujikura, and Gene Pritsker round out the program.

Duo Miolina have performed in NYC, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. In 2023, they founded the Duologue Festival, presenting NYC's best duos.

They are recipients of grants including American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, LMCC, NMUSA, NYSCA, and NYWC. Serious educators, Miolina has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, The Juilliard School, Queens College, Rutgers University, Seattle Pacific University, SUNY-Albany, University of Alabama, and UC Irvine. Their 3rd full album releases in 2025. Recent performances include concerts at The Met Museum, Tenri Cultural Institute, and The Skyscraper Museum.

Pre-concert wine reception begins at 7:00 PM, with the music starting at 7:30 PM.

Tickets - $20 ADVANCE or $25 CASH at the door Eventbrite:

Renee Weiler Concert Hall Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow St NYC 10014

(between 7th Ave S and Bedford St)

Subway -

1 to Christopher St A/B/C/D/E/F/M tp W 4th St