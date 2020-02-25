Michael Tilson Thomas Leads San Francisco Symphony In His Final Carnegie Hall Concerts In March

This March, acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the San Francisco Symphony in his final Carnegie Hall concerts as the orchestra's music director.

The orchestra's program on Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. includes the New York premiere of John Adams 's I Still Dance (co-commissioned by San Francisco Symphony and Carnegie Hall as part of the Hall's 125 Commissions Project) as well as Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 with Gautier Capuçon and Stravinsky's The Firebird. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Tilson Thomas has championed the work of groundbreaking American composers including John Adams , whose relationship with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) spans nearly four decades. Mr. Adams's new work, which opens the program, is dedicated to Mr. Tilson Thomas and his husband, Joshua Robison.

The following evening- Wednesday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. -features a performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 6. Mr. Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony's recording of this work was the first to be released on the orchestra's in-house SFS Media label and was recognized with a 2002 Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance, the first of seven Grammys to be received for their complete recordings of Mahler's symphonies. This March 18 concert will be heard by listeners everywhere as part of the Carnegie Hall Live broadcast and digital series with a live radio broadcast on WQXR 105.9 FM in New York and online at wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr

Mr. Tilson Thomas made his Carnegie Hall debut leading the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1969. He has since performed more than 100 times at the Hall, curating two extended Carnegie Hall Perspectives series. He last led the San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall in October 2018, when the orchestra opened the Hall's 2018-2019 season.

Mr. Tilson Thomas concludes his tenure as SFS Music Director in June 2020 with performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 8 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco. Upon concluding the final concert, he becomes the orchestra's first Music Director Laureate.





