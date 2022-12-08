Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More to be Presented at Works & Process in Spring 2023

For spring 2023 Works & Process will present a robust series at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Programs provide audiences with unprecedented access to creative process blending artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

Simultaneously, fostering cooperation, collectively with a network of twelve residency partners in seven New York counties, Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides made-to-measure and sequenced residencies, supporting artists with living wage fees of $1,050 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment, 24/7 studio access, and on-site housing. Recognizing that artistic process is a continuum, these residencies culminate in iterative performances and public programs that share the creative process with local communities and when ready in New York City.

The season features some of the world's largest performing arts organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal fully funded creative residencies, commissioning, and presenting support.

In conjunction with the Guggenheim exhibition Nick Cave: Forothermore Works & Process will present The Reckoning by Francesca Harper, with music by Nona Hendryx, commissioned by ARRAY's Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP) and supported by and developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD.

Commissions and Premieres

Existences, A Krump project by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry

The Reckoning by Francesca Harper, with music by Nona Hendryx

Highlights and Discussions

Underground Uptown Dance Festival - January 12-17

Lyric Opera of Chicago: The Factotum by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico

BalletCollective and PEAK Performances: The Night Falls by Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater: White Girl in Danger by Michael R. Jackson

Birthday Presence by Drag Queen and Tenor Jasmine Rice LaBeija at the Guggenheim and Lincoln Center

The Metropolitan Opera: Champion by Terence Blanchard, libretto by Michael Cristofer

Ballet West: Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska

Miami City Ballet: Square Dance by George Balanchine Â© The George Balanchine Trust

New York City Ballet with Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires

Spring 2023 Season

Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival

January 12-17

Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Tickets $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

In the subterranean Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim, Works & Process presents a festival of commissioned street and social dances. Rare in the field of dance, let alone in the creators' traditions, beyond presenting fee, all projects will have received longitudinal support. With some spanning four years, across multiple residencies Works & Process will have provided living wage fees, 24/7 devoted studio access, adjacent housing, access to health care insurance enrollment, performance fees, and iterative performance opportunities.

Inspired by the circular architecture of the Guggenheim, the cyphers prevalent in street dance, and social environments where these performing art traditions were germinated, the works being presented weave audiences and artists together. These commissions endeavor to amplify the innate qualities of dance to physically connect and facilitate the embodiment of joy and community.

Featuring Afrobeat, Ballroom, Beatbox, Body Percussion, Breaking, Choreopoem, Flexn, Hip-Hop, House, Improv, Krump, NYC Underground Club Culture, Percussive Dance, Samba, Street Jazz, Tap, Vogue, Waacking, and more!

January 12 Highlights from Music From The Sole's I Didn't Come To Stay

Highlights from Ephrat Asherie Dance's UNDERSCORED

Presented in collaboration with 92NY

January 13

The Missing Element bringing together Beatbox, Breaking, Flexn, and Krumping

January 14

Ladies of Hip Hop - The Black Dancing Bodies - Choreopoem SpeakMyMind

January 15 Waacking with Princess Lockerooo

Highlights from Les Ballet Afrik's New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

January 16

Existence, A Krump project by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry - PREMIERE

January 17

Mai LÃª HÃ´'s LayeRhythm (On The Move) with Masterz at Work Dance Family led by Black Trans Femme choreographer Courtney Washington, Mother Balenciaga

Presented in collaboration with 92NY

The Underground Uptown Dance Festival is presented on the occasion of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals conference with the intention of galvanizing touring support for featured works and providing all audiences with greater insight and access into the creative process.

Tap, Percussive Dance, Samba, House, and NYC Club Culture

Ephrat Asherie Dance and NYC Club Legends: Highlights from UNDERSCORED

Music From The Sole: Highlights from I Didn't Come to Stay

Presented in collaboration with 92NYThursday, January 12, 7:30 pm

See two APAP ArtsForward and National Dance Project Grantees.

A living archive of five generations of New York City club dancers, UNDERSCORED is a multi-faceted project rooted in the intergenerational stories and memories of NYC underground club heads. Commissioned by Works & Process and created by the dancers of Ephrat Asherie Dance and NYC club legends ranging in age from 27 to 79, UNDERSCORED is a collaboration that celebrates and explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York's underground dance community. Building on the intergenerational transference of knowledge and culturally reflective movement that happens night after night on dance floors across the city, UNDERSCORED shares lived experiences, stories, and vibes from seminal parties, including David Mancuso's the Loft, Larry Levan's Paradise Garage and Timmy Regisford's Shelter and the experiences of legends Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune.

Tap, percussive dance, samba, house, and live music come together in I Didn't Come to Stay, commissioned by Works & Process. Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist and composer Gregory Richardson lead eight dancers and a five-piece band in a performance inspired by Carnival that explores tap's lineage and connections to other Afrodiasporic forms. Together the pair embrace shared roots across the diaspora and reflect on racial and cultural identity, while also celebrating the joy, strength, depth, and virtuosity of Black dance and music.

UNDERSCORED was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Catskill Mountain Foundation (2022), Bridge Street Theatre (2021), Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (2020), and the Guggenheim Museum. Additional residency support provided by CUNY Dance Initiative, LUMBERYARD, and The Yard. Past performances have taken place at Harlem Stage, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Guggenheim Museum, The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, and The Yard.

I Didn't Come to Stay was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Catskill Mountain Foundation (2022) and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (2020), additional residency support provided by American Tap Dance Foundation, Chelsea Factory, Pillow Lab residency, and The Yard. Past performances have taken place at Jacob's Pillow, the Guggenheim Museum, Guild Hall, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and New York City Center.

Breaking, Flexn, Krump, and Beatbox

The Missing Element

Friday, January 13, 7:30 pm

Fusing together awe-inspiring street dancers from Krump, FlexN, and Breaking communities with the virtuosic music-making of the Beatbox House, The Missing Element is a culmination of what happens when performing art forms that traditionally compete collaborate.

The Missing Element was commissioned by Works & Process and has been developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (2020 and 2021). Past performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, Guild Hall, Jacob's Pillow Gala, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Little Island, NY PopsUp with Amy Schumer, and very recently at the Guggenheim Bilbao's 25th Anniversary.

In-Process Choreopoem

Ladies of Hip-Hop

The Black Dancing Bodies - SpeakMyMind

Saturday, January 14, 7:30 pm

"Each woman's voice stands powerfully on its own." -Dance Enthusiast

Part of an ongoing performance and documentary effort to represent Black women in street and club dance culture, this session highlights the form of the choreopoem, first coined in 1975 by writer Ntozake Shange (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf). New writing, and music and dance of street, club and African culture come together in this in-process showing, led by Michele Byrd-McPhee, in which each member of the company responds to the question, "If I could speak my mind, what would I say?"

SpeakMyMind is commissioned by Works & Process and has been developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community (2022 and 2023), Catskill Mountain Foundation (2022), and Millay Arts (2022). Iterative performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, Jacob's Pillow, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Afrobeat, House, Vogue, and Waacking

Highlights from Les Ballet Afrik: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

Waacking with Princess Lockerooo

Sunday, January 15, 7:30 pm

Underground, radical, Black and queer art rarely gets the recognition it deserves . . . until it's appropriated and then popularized by mainstream culture. Vogue from the East Coast and waacking from the West Coast is no different. See today's leading tradition bearers share the stage and honor their history.



Ballroom community legend and House of Oricci founding father Omari Wiles brings ball culture to the Guggenheim with New York Is Burning, featuring Wiles's AfrikFusion, fusing traditional African dances and Afrobeat with house dance and vogue. The 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning received critical acclaim for its depiction of the New York drag ball scene and of voguing as a powerful expression of personal pride in the face of racism, homophobia, and the stigma of the AIDS crisis. Just as Paris Is Burning did for New York in the 1980s, New York Is Burning reflects the aspirations, desires, and yearnings of a diverse group of dancers in a city beset by health, racial, and financial crises. Commissioned by Works & Process prior to the pandemic as an homage to Paris Is Burning on the documentary's 30th anniversary, Wiles's work centers on the artists for whom his dance company serves as a surrogate family.



Don't miss a first look at this in-process Works & Process commission by Princess Lockerooo. In 1970s a dance form called waacking was born in the Black, gay underground clubs of Los Angeles. Tyrone Proctor, and friend, Billy Goodson risked their lives to perform such an effeminate, expressive dance, at a time when being openly gay subjected them to violence and prison. The dance was popularized on Soul Train and picked up by celebrities, then nearly became extinct with the AIDS crisis. Today, waacking has been re-born as a booming social media sensation and queer rights movement. In this new work, the "Queen of Waacking" honors her mentor, pioneering queer Black waacker and Soul Train legend, Tyrone Proctor who died in 2020, and carries on his legacy through the dance he championed his entire life.

Wiles developed the Works & Process commission, New York Is Burning for his company, Les Ballet Afrik, in a summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a spring 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation, and a January 2022 Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at The Church, Sag Harbor in partnership with Guild Hall. Throughout this time, in some of New York State's first permitted performances during the pandemic, Works & Process coproduced Les Ballet Afrik's outdoor, filmed, and preview performances at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the Guggenheim Museum rotunda and the world premiere in the Peter B. Lewis Theater. The company also performed previews at Jacob's Pillow, New Victory Theater, and SummerStage. New York is Burning is a 2022 National Dance Project Finalists.

Princess Lockerooo's Works & Process commission is being developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bridge Street Theatre (2022), Watermill Center (2023), and The Pocantico Center (2023).

Krump

Existence by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry - Premiere

Monday, January 16, 7:30 pm

Created in the streets of south-central Los Angeles in the 1990s, Krump is a dance form. Inspired by "the creators" Mijo and Tight Eyez, and the entire Krump movement because everyone has been an inspiration, Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry has been pushing the Krump movement in New York City since 2008. In this Works & Process commission, Henry in collaboration with 12 Krump dancers has created Existence. Come to Existence to learn what Krump is, experience shared community, and discover the vast reasons for its development and the layers of the culture. Though life does have its hardships and Krump is life, this is an invitation to see Krump drenched in positive intention, focusing on unity, freedom, empowerment, creativity, love, and joy.

Existence was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community ( 2022) and The Pocantico Center (2023).

Ballroom, Improv, Hip Hop, Street Dance and Music Jam

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with Masterz at Work Dance Family

Presented in collaboration with 92NY

Tuesday, January 17, 7:30 pm



Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai LÃª HÃ´ weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Black trans femme choreographer Courtney Washington, Mother Balenciaga, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, a leader of the House of Balenciaga, and founder of Masterz at Work Dance Family, the evening will feature choreographed work from the Masterz, including ALL INCLUSIVE, alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater- and clubgoers.

ALL INCLUSIVE was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community (2022) and Kaatsbaan Cultural Center (2021). Past performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, OTA Weekly, and with NY PopsUp in The Oculus and Coney Island.

LayeRhythm has received Works & Process LaunchPAD residency support at The Church, Sag Harbor (2023).

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Soul Opera

Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Factotum by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico, with Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and Maleek Washington

Saturday, January 7, 7:30 pm

Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman, an alumnus of Lyric Opera of Chicago's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, and producer and multi-instrumentalist DJ King Rico create a new work inspired by Rossini's The Barber of Seville, that has grown into an original piece all its own. Ahead of its February 3 world premiere at Chicago's Harris Theater, go behind the scenes as musician Damien Sneed moderates a discussion with director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, choreographer Maleek Washington, Liverman and Rico, and cast members perform highlights. Learn about this joyful and original commission by Lyric Opera of Chicago, which is rooted in a Black barbershop on Chicago's South Side. A soul opera, the work moves from gospel and funk to rap, hip-hop, barbershop quartet, and R&B, all with the operatic artform at its heart-in a very human comedy that redefines everything that opera can be. Don't miss this irresistible upbeat work that celebrates the strength of community.

Leadership for this Works & Process program is provided by the Allen R. and Judy Brick Freedman Venture Fund for New Opera.

Dance, Music, and Writing

BalletCollective and PEAK Performances

The Night Falls by Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher

Sunday, January 22, 7:30 pm

In this new myth for the present, fractured era, people experiencing despair across the U.S. all have the same nightmare. A song will not leave their heads, luring lost souls to a kitschy Floridian roadside attraction. With choreography that dramatizes the body and music, surrender and resistance, The Night Falls shows the visceral power of art to brace us against the abyss.

Prior to the show's February 9 world premiere at Montclair State University, choreographer and director Troy Schumacher (New York City Ballet and BalletCollective), writer and lyricist Karen Russell (Swamplandia!), composer and lyricist Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) discuss their creative process with moderator Michael Sean Breeden. Cast members perform highlights.

Musical

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater

White Girl in Danger by Michael R. Jackson, with Raja Feather Kelly and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Sunday, February 26, 7:30 pm

Ahead of its world premiere, go behind the scenes of this epic and viciously funny new musical by Michael R. Jackson, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop. In White Girl in Danger-a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama-the citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. Meanwhile Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. But Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out as Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, and director Lileana Blain-Cruz discuss the show and their creative process. Cast members perform highlights before the start of previews on March 14.

Drag Cabaret

Birthday Presence by Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 pm

The International Godmother of the Royal House of LaBeija-recently shouted out by BeyoncÃ© in "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)"-summons her family uptown for a birthday kiki destined for legendary status. Drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija is a Juilliard-trained tenor possessed of a devastating wit, razor-sharp timing, and a commanding voice; all of which will be on full display in her new cabaret extravaganza premiering March 8 at Works & Process at the Guggenheim on the day of her father's birth. Then on May 17, crossing town to Works & Process at Lincoln Center, the downtown darling hosts a homecoming celebration recital on the blessed day of her own birth, christening the newly opened David Geffen Hall's sidewalk studio with unparalleled fabulousness. Your presence is expressly requested.

Dance

ARRAY's LEAP

The Reckoning by Francesca Harper, music by Nona Hendryx

Saturday, March 11, 7:30 pm

Existing as a film and a live performance, The Reckoning is choreographer and director Francesca Harper's response to the 2010 killing of 11-year-old Aiyana Mo'Nay Stanley-Jones at the hands of Detroit law enforcement. In collaboration with composer Nona Hendryx, Harper creates an expressive historical record of injustice as she explores the relationship between erasure and commodification in the media's coverage of brutality against bodies of color. Dancers from Ailey II and FHP Collective perform in costumes by Elias Gurrola, with lighting design by Itohan Edoloyi.

The Reckoning was commissioned by ARRAY's Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP), a propulsive fund dedicated to empowering activists to disrupt the code of silence that exists around police aggression and misconduct.

The development of The Reckoning and this live performance premiere is supported by Works & Process and developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community with the collaboration of Gabri Christa and The Movement Lab @ Barnard.

Presented in conjunction with the Guggenheim exhibition Nick Cave: Forothermore.

Opera

The Metropolitan Opera

Champion by Terence Blanchard, libretto by Michael Cristofer

Monday, March 20, 7:30 pm

Experience highlights from six-time Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard's haunting "opera in jazz." Following their triumphant 2021 collaboration on Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Met Music Director Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, director James Robinson, and choreographer Camille A. Brown reunite with Blanchard to explore the life of boxer Emile Griffith. Blanchard's first opera, NaChampion tells the story of Griffith's rise from obscurity to world champion, his struggle with his sexuality, and how a knockout of a homophobic rival in the early 1960s led to tragedy. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the creative team, and members of the cast perform selections from the opera.

Dance

Ballet West

Les Noces by Bronislava Nijinska

Sunday, March 26, 3 pm and 7:30 pm

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Les Noces, or The Wedding, with choreography by Bronislava Nijinska and scenic and costume design by Nathalie Goncharova. A rarely performed, Sergei Diaghilev-era gem, the groundbreaking work, created in 1923 by a woman choreographer and woman designer, is set to a breathtaking and complex Stravinsky score. Ahead of the April 14 opening night in Salt Lake City, Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and Nijinksa scholar Lynn Garafolo participate in a discussion moderated by Linda Murray, Curator, Jerome Robbins Dance Division, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Company dancers perform highlights.

Ballet and Poetry

Miami City Ballet

Square Dance by George Balanchine Â© The George Balanchine Trust

Sunday and Monday, April 2 and 3, 7:30 pm

"Two little ladies, up the track / sashay over, sashay back . . ."

In an unprecedented return to the 1957 piece, this spring Miami City Ballet reimagines Balanchine's Square Dance through a uniquely Miami lens. In the adaptation, a caller at a spicy backyard party brings back to the stage the high-spirited square-dance caller and his musician pals to keep things going. Explore a reimagining of Square Dance as Balanchine first conceived it. Before the May 12 opening night in Florida, members of the creative team participate in a discussion, and cast members perform excerpts.

Leadership for this Works & Process program is provided by Charles and Deborah Adelman.

Dance

New York City Ballet

Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires

Sunday, April 23, 7:30 pm

Go behind the scenes of two of New York City Ballet's newest commissions. Choreographers Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires discuss their creative process, and company members perform excerpts.

Works & Process at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Tickets $35, Choose-What-You-Pay, or Free

In-Process Dance and Film

Caged Birds by Kash Gaines

Monday, April 24, 7:30 pm

Clark Studio Theater, Samuel B. and David Rose Building

For many young New York City artists, the rambunctious tradition of Subway Showtime represents their best opportunity to show and improve in front of a live audience. The renegade act of public dance comes charged with the possibility of confrontation and arrest, risks that performer/documentarian Kash Gaines knows all too well. At this in-process sharing of Kash's new project Caged Birds, commissioned by Works & Process for premiere at the Guggenheim, you'll hear intimate stories of dancers' perilous encounters with law enforcement inside and outside the MTA system and see the craft they've honed performing on the city's biggest stage and interact with their future ambitions. Don't miss this first look of both documentary film and live performances providing proof that these uncaged birds can truly fly.

Caged Birds is supported with Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community (2023) and Bridge Street Theatre (2023).

Drag Recital

Birthday Presence by Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 pm

Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio, David Geffen Hall

The International Godmother of the Royal House of LaBeija-recently shouted out by BeyoncÃ© in the "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)"-summons her family uptown for a birthday kiki destined for legendary status. Drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija is a Juilliard trained tenor possessed of a devastating wit, razor-sharp timing, and a commanding voice; all of which will be on full display in her new cabaret extravaganza premiering March 8 at Works & Process at the Guggenheim Museum. Crossing over to Lincoln Center, the downtown darling hosts a homecoming celebration recital on the blessed day of her birth, christening the newly opened David Geffen Hall's sidewalk studio with unparalleled fabulousness. Your presence is expressly requested.

Works & Process at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division

CafÃ©, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Tickets free, RSVP Required

Krump with Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry

Wednesday, March 1, 7 pm

One of the most sought after teachers and dancers of Krump -a street style of dance, characterized by free, expressive, and exaggerated movements-Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry invites the community to join in the cypher to learn, practice, and session. Inspired by Krumpers Mijo and Tight Eyez "The Creators", Henry will share his singular practice of the dance, and its specific expression and language. A resident of Bed-Stuy, see his unique Krump style BROOKLYN BUCK, which he has been pushing in New York City since 2008, when he joined E.S.K. (East Street Kingdom), a branch of the group STREET KINGDOM founded by Tight Eyez.

Waacking with Princess Lockerooo

Thursday, May 18, 7 pm

In the 1970s, a dance form called waacking was born in the Black, gay underground clubs of Los Angeles. Tyrone Proctor, and friend, Billy Goodson risked their lives to perform such an effeminate, expressive dance, when being openly gay subjected them to violence and prison. The dance was popularized on Soul Train and picked up by celebrities, then almost died out with the AIDS crisis. Preserving the legacy of waacking, recently Princess Lockerooo sat with Goodson to gather the legend's oral history for the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Don't miss this chance to learn more about waacking's history with the Queen of Waacking that also includes a lesson and performance.

Kiki Ball

TBD

Works & Process Launchpad "Process As Destination" Residencies

Supporting longitudinal creative process and artist recovery, collectively with a network of 12 residency partners spanning seven New York counties, Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies provide sequenced and made-to-measure artist support, including living wage fees of $1,050 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment, 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, and culminate in public showings that illuminate the creative process with local communities.

Bethany Arts Community, Osinning, NY

Ladies of Hip-Hop

The Black Dancing Bodies Project

SpeakMyMind

Jan 4-11, 2023

Caged Birds by Kash Gaines

Mar 1-9, 2023

The Reckoning by Francesca Harper

Mar 5-9, 2023

Raja Feather Kelly and the feath3rtheory (TF3T)

Jun 9-17, 2023

Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill, NY

Caged Birds by Kash Gaines

Jan 30-Feb 11, 2023

Catskill Mountain Foundation, Hunter, NY

The Missing Element

Jan 14-21, 2023

History of Beatbox

Apr 11-16, 2023

Chroma with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

July 3-9, 2023

The Church, Sag Harbor, NY

LayeRhythm

Jan 2-16, 2023

Guild Hall William P. Rayner Artists-in-Residence

Chroma with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

Jun 23-July 2, 2023

Millay Arts, Austerlitz, NY

Ladies of Hip-Hop

The Black Dancing Bodies Project

SpeakMyMind

Dec 19-24, 2022

NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts, New York, NY

Chroma with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

Dec 6-21, 2022 with Lar Lubovitch

Feb 28-Mar 5, 2023 with Pam Tanowitz

The Pocantico Center, Tarrytown, NY

Existence by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry

Jan 9-15, 2023

Waacking with Princess Lockerooo

Mar 13-19, 2023

Watermill Center, Water Mill, NY

Waacking with Princess Lockerooo

Jan 3-13, 2023

Additional Partners:

Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY

Modern Accord Depot, Accord, NY

Petronio Residency Center, Round Top, NY

About Works & Process

Championing the creative process from studio-to-stage, Works & Process, is an independent performing arts organization that supports artists from both the world's largest organizations and from underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare, sequenced and fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and iterative presenting support.

Blending artist discussions and performance highlights, each program provides unprecedented behind the scenes access to support our goal of broadening representation and fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts.

Works & Process celebrates New York artists and street and social dance with programs at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" partnerships with 12 residency centers across New York State amplify our support for artistic process.