Michael Park Talks Baseball And Broadway On BREAK A BAT!
Park's credits have spanned anything from Smokey Joe's Cafe, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Tuck Everlasting, and most recently, Dear Evan Hansen.
Michael Park steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 63 of Break a Bat! On Broadway, Park's credits have spanned anything from Smokey Joe's Cafe, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Tuck Everlasting, and most recently, Dear Evan Hansen. On screen he's best known for his work on Stranger Things, You, and As the World Turns - a performance that earned him back to back Daytime Emmy Awards in 2010 and 2011 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
You can listen to the episode here:
In addition to everything Park has accomplished in his acting career, he's also a lifelong baseball fan with a special love for the New York Yankees. It was particularly interesting to hear how his love and knowledge of baseball has played into some of his most prominent work, as discussed with host Al Malafronte and production assistant Erin Connors. Park even touches on a new project he's been writing during the pandemic that focuses on America's Pastime. The man who taught us the hard way, but the right way to break in a glove as Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen brought a really fun vibe to this free-flowing conversation that can be appreciated by sports and theatre fans alike.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos...
Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
Ana Gasteyer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET....