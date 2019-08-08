Michael Jackson Musical DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Hold Developmental Lab

The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run then cancelling shortly after the documentary Leaving Neverland premiered. The production wasn't deterred, announcing a cold open on Broadway in summer of 2020. It appears these plans are still in place as the project is seeking cast members for a developmental lab this fall.

According to the audition notice, the production is seeking two characters, Rachel - female, any ethnicity, 20s-30s, smart, inquisitive, ambitious but warm, single-minded documentary filmmaker and journalist. Skilled actor and singer; and Young Michael Jackson - 10, Great singer/dancer/actor to portray Michael at age 10.

The lab dates are currently listed as Mid September - Mid November 2019.

The new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You