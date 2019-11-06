Michael Billington Will Step Down as Guardian Chief Critic
Michael Billington, the Guardian's chief theatre critic, has announced he is stepping down from the role, according to The Stage.
Billington has held this position for nearly half a century, beginning in 1971, and has been a theatre critic since 1965 when he worked for the Times.
Although he said his time at the Guardian was "a huge privilege and pleasure," he believes that now is the right time to step down, due to his age.
He said that the stress of writing on deadline was getting to be too much, and he seeks a "more leisurely life" but he will still write about theatre and will continue to contribute to the Guardian.
Billington will step down after the end of the year. His successor will be announced shortly.
Read more on The Stage.
