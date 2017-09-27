Michael Ball And Alfie Boe Kick Off Australian National Tour TOGETHER Next Week

Musical theatre legends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe arrive in Australia next week to begin the national tour of their concert Together. The first performance is in Brisbane on Thursday 5 October, with Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth following.

Following the phenomenal success of their double-platinum selling Christmas #1 UK album, Together and major sold out tours of the UK, Live Nation is producing their first Australian tour. Ball and Boe are two of the most cherished performers in the UK, with two of the greatest voices. Between them, this legend of musical theatre and Britain's most popular and best-selling tenor, a favourite of the Royals, have achieved accolades and triumphs galore.

Together is an unprecedented vocal and musical treat and features some of the biggest hits of all-time, a cherry-picked selection of personal favourites from film, theatre, the Great American Songbook and even pop; songs such as 'Music of the Night' from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables Suite, 'A Wonderful World/Over The Rainbow', 'When You Wish Upon A Star' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Having first met ten years ago performing together in Kismet at the London Coliseum, the stars became lifelong friends. That same year, Michael Ball made history as the first musical theatre star to be given a solo concert at the Royal Albert Hall's BBC Proms, and asked Alfie Boe to join him to perform at the classical music festival. Their instant camaraderie and professional mutual admiration made for the perfect pairing and, to the delight of their hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe, came to fruition when they released Together. The album's success is a testament to the popularity and talent of the UK's finest voices.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear two of the greatest voices in the world share the success of their smash-hit album, Together.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - Together

QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE THURSDAY OCTOBER 5

HAMER HALL, ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE SATURDAY OCTOBER 7

STATE THEATRE, SYDNEY WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 11

AEC THEATRE, ADELAIDE SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

CROWN THEATRE, PERTH MONDAY OCTOBER 16

BIOGRAPHIES

Michael Ball has won critical and public acclaim over the last 25 years with his dynamic, award-winning lead roles in the West End and on Broadway. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top-selling live concert performer, and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter who's made box-office history. Michael's many West End credits include originating the role of Marius (Les Miserables), Giorgio (Stephen Sondheim's Passion), Raoul (The Phantom of the Opera), Alex (Aspects of Love, West End and Broadway), Caractacus Potts (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Count Fosco (Woman In White, West End and Broadway), Edna Turnblad (Hairspray, West End and on tour) for which he won the 2008 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor In A Musical, and Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Chichester and West End).

Alfie Boe's exceptional voice has made him Britain's most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world's greatest opera stages and arenas, led the cast of Les Misérables for nearly a year, stole the show at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle. Boe is a fan of both classical music and classic rock - in 2015 he collaborated with one of his heroes, Pete Townshend, on Classic Quadrophenia - the orchestral version of The Who's seminal album. He was chosen by Townshend to perform the lead role of young mod Jimmy, thrilling audiences at the Royal Albert Hall in London and in Vienna, with more dates to come. Always striving to bring good music to different audiences, Boe has performed three sold-out tours for hundreds of thousands of fans across the UK, and has notched up four Top 10 albums, selling in excess of 1.5 million copies in the UK.

