Michael Arden And THE LOST BOYS Stars Talk Broadway's Vampire Takeover

Members of the cast and creative team for The Lost Boys sat down with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith to discuss the enduring appeal of vampires, the musical's gravity defying staging, and the deeper themes behind the production.

In a segment exploring Hollywood and Broadway's fascination with vampires, Tracy Smith spoke with Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden and cast members LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui about bringing the cult-classic film to the Broadway stage.

Arden reflected on the fascination with immortality and how vampire stories encourage audiences to examine their own lives. "When you introduce this idea of everlasting life, it makes you say, 'Oh, well, if I did have everlasting life, how might I choose to live mine?'" Arden explained.

Benet and Bourzgui also discussed the production's flying sequences, which have become a defining element of the musical. The performers shared how they adjusted to soaring above the stage each night, with Bourzgui revealing that the experience has become second nature after hundreds of performances - so much so that they can think about what they want to have for lunch with ease, while being in the air.

The conversation also acknowledged the challenge and shortcomings that vampire themed musicals have faced in the past on Broadway, which included Dracula the Musical and Elton John's Lestat.

Bourzgui discussed the importance of maintaining a sense of mystery surrounding the characters, explaining that the production avoids explicitly identifying them as vampires. "I never utter the word vampire. I never say truly what we are," he shared, adding that the ambiguity helps prevent the story from becoming overly theatrical or comedic.

Beyond the glitz and spectacle, the cast emphasized that The Lost Boys explores themes of belonging, community, and chosen family.

Arden also spoke about the transformative power of live theater, describing each Broadway performance as a unique experience capable of leaving a lasting impact on audiences. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime event each time a musical goes on," he said. "It's this special magical thing that can happen. It's big. It's important. And it's something we need as people."

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, the Henry Hewes Design Award (Dane Laffrey), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone