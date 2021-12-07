Micaela Diamond, Andrew Samonsky & More Will Take Part in BORDERLINE Musical Reading

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the new musical Borderline will get an industry reading later this week under the direction of Sarna Lapine, musical supervision of David Gardos, and choreography of Joann M. Hunter. The project features a book by Aryanna Garber and music/lyrics by Benjamin Velez.

The reading will star: Lincoln Clauss, Brandon Contreras, Matt Dallal, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Kerri George, Kennedy Kanagawa, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Jennifer Sanchez, Frank Viveros and Marisha Wallace.

The team also includes Michael Starobin (Orchestrations), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Alchemy Production Group (General Management), and The Telsey Office Craig Burns, Csa (Casting).

Borderline is a new musical dramedy about a larger-than-life aspiring artist, Anna. Anna is in her mid-twenties, single, a recent college dropout who can't seem to hold down a job, even as a barista-so it's going well. Every attempt at a new job or romantic relationship seems to result in total disaster. As Anna becomes more destructive and self-destructive she finds herself on a downward spiral that lands her in jail. When her father comes to bail her out, she has no choice but to move back in with him as she attempts to get her life together. Anna meets people along the way who recognize her potential as well as her pain. She begins working with a talented psychiatrist who is able to diagnose her and support her in walking a more even line. Will Anna find the will to invest in her own future? To embrace her circumstances and have a life of connection and expression she's been longing for? Anna's is a deeply personal story that explores the highs and lows, heartache and absurdity, of living on the borderline.