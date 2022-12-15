Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Met Opera Website And Box Office Back Online Following Cyberattack

Despite being entirely offline, The Met didn't miss a performance.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Nine days after a cyber attack that took down their website and saw ticket sales diverted to the Lincoln Center box office for general admission, The Met Opera is back online.

In a statement posted to their website, the company wrote "After suffering a cyberattack that temporarily impacted our network systems, we're pleased to announce that the Met is now able to process ticket orders through our website and in person at our box office."

"Based upon our ongoing investigations into the recent cyberattack, we would like to reassure our customers that ticketing customer data, including credit card information used when purchasing tickets, has not been stolen. We do not keep credit card information in the systems that were affected by the cyberattack. Thank you for your patience."

Despite the attack, all performances of Aida and The Hours - which stars Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, and Joyce DiDonato went on as planned.

Peter Gelb, the Met's general manager told the NY Times that the F.B.I was aware of the attack.


