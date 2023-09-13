Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

Streep's co-stars, such as Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, have all expressed interest in taking part in a third film.

Sep. 13, 2023

Meryl Streep has joined the list of Mamma Mia! stars ready to return for a third film.

In a new Vogue feature detailing the history of the hit musical franchise, Streep revealed that she is "up for anything" if producer Judy Craymer were to create a third film.

"I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that," the three-time Oscar winner shared.

Streep, who is currently showing off her musical skills in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, threw out an idea to justify her return.

"It could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died," she stated.

Craymer also shared her ideas about how the story could continue, pointing out a few holes in the Mamma Mia! universe that could be explored in a future movie.

"We still don’t really know what happened to Lily James’s version of Donna in those middle years. Or what happens to Donna and Sam after the first movie? Will Harry ever settle down? I think we have to bring a certain closure to these characters. All of their odysseys lead them back to the island, because that’s where they all want to be in their older years," Craymer shared.

Streep's co-stars, such as Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, have all expressed interest in taking part in a third film.

"Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either. The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do Mamma Mia 3 for free—of course I would—but that’s not the business we’re in," Amanda Seyfried shared.

Earlier this year, Craymer shared with Deadline that she believes Cher, who played Donna's mother, was also being eyed to return.

This Fall, Mamma Mia! will embark on a 25th Anniversary North American Tour, launching this Fall. The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA will open with The Denver Center for Performing Arts and continue on to play 35+ cities across North America including Baltimore and Minneapolis.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.



