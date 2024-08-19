Mercedes Ruehl and Christine Ebersole Appearing in Season 2 of ACCUSED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Tony winners have been added to the cast of Fox's anthology series Accused.

According to Deadline, Mercedes Ruehl and Christine Ebersole will both appear in the second season, playing Connie and Deb, respectively. They will appear alongside Debra Winger and Matthew James Thomas (who will play a new role) in the "Margot's Story" episode.

Accused is a collection of intense, topical, and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. First-season cast members included Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, and Margo Martindale.

The show is set to return on Fox on Tuesday, October 8.

Mercedes Ruehl has appeared in many films, television shows, and Broadway productions, including Neil Simon's Lost in Younkers (for which she won a Tony Award), The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?, The Rose Tattoo, The Shadow Box, and I'm Not Rappaport.

Christine Ebersole won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, in the dual role as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. On Broadway, she most recently appeared in War Paint, opposite Patti LuPone.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski and Ahron R. Foster