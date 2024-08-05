Melodia to Host Second TREBLE SUMMER SING Open To Community Voices

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melodia Women's Choir will present its upcoming Treble Summer Sing, scheduled to take place on Monday, 19th, 2024, at 7:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, West Village, NYC. The event is open to all treble voices (soprano and alto). A ticket is required for participation.

Celebrated for its commitment to advancing women in music, Melodia is hosting a public

all-sing to bring together singers across New York City for an evening of choral music. Melodia Artistic Director and Conductor Cynthia Powell speaks on what makes this event a summer staple.

"Community is such an integral part of Melodia and any strong choir. Our Summer Sing is the perfect avenue for singers across the city to get a taste of what we do in a fun and collaborative environment."

Melodia will be joined by the talented Janet Sora Chung on piano. The evening will highlight

music performed on previous concerts, including:

.

● "Mass in A Major, Op. 126" by Josef Gabriel Rheinberger

● "Hymns from the Rig Veda", Group 3, by Gustav Holst

Powell states, "Summer Sings have become popular pastimes among the NYC choral scene. No matter your musical background, we want to extend an open invitation to music lovers to share in this enriching experience."

Don't miss a chance to be part of this one night event. To learn more and stay updated on

Melodia Women's Choir follow Melodia on social media and visit their website at

www.melodiawomenschoir.org

Melodia's Treble Summer Sing is Monday, August 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM at St. John's

Lutheran Church (81 Christopher Street, West Village, NYC). This is an air conditioned

facility. Admission to the live rehearsal is open to all soprano and alto singers and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Scores can be printed (from our website) or brought on your device (public domain scores). Refreshments provided.