Mehrnam Rastegari Comes to the World Music Institute This Month

WMI presents Mehrnam Rastegari, a prominent Iranian kamancheh player and award-winning film composer who has been performing on prestigious stages worldwide. She moved from Iran to New York City in 2022 and immediately started collaborating with local artists from many backgounds. Rastegari formed a traditional Iranian music group of local New York musicians which includes traditional Iranian instruments kamancheh, qanoun, nay, oud, daf plus vocals. The group performs music from different regions in Iran sharing cultural diversity in style, language, music and dance. In the spirit of the brave women in Iran, Mehrnam Rastegari echoes the slogan "Women Life Freedom" and will feature music from Iranian musicians who have been censored in Iran for many years.

Details:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Drom - 85 Avenue A - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show

$25 Advance Seating / $20 Advance Standing / $30 Day-Of

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.