Mehrnam Rastegari Comes to the World Music Institute This Month

The event will take place Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 1 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo 2 Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo 4 Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Mehrnam Rastegari Comes to the World Music Institute This Month

WMI presents Mehrnam Rastegari, a prominent Iranian kamancheh player and award-winning film composer who has been performing on prestigious stages worldwide. She moved from Iran to New York City in 2022 and immediately started collaborating with local artists from many backgounds. Rastegari formed a traditional Iranian music group of local New York musicians which includes traditional Iranian instruments kamancheh, qanoun, nay, oud, daf plus vocals. The group performs music from different regions in Iran sharing cultural diversity in style, language, music and dance. In the spirit of the brave women in Iran, Mehrnam Rastegari echoes the slogan "Women Life Freedom" and will feature music from Iranian musicians who have been censored in Iran for many years.

Details:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Drom - 85 Avenue A - Manhattan
7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show
$25 Advance Seating / $20 Advance Standing / $30 Day-Of

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.



RELATED STORIES

1
Akihiro Nishinos POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN Will Receive an Industry Presentation in New Yor Photo
Akihiro Nishino's POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN Will Receive an Industry Presentation in New York

Japan's most talked about rising star, Akihiro Nishino, has adapted his sensation-causing book-turned- anime film, Poupelle of Chimney Town, for the stage. Now, that stage adaptation is receiving a by-invitation-only presentation in New York this week.

2
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast! Photo
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming Broadway production of The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs written and performed by Huey Lewis and The News. Find out who is starring in the musical here!

3
DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo
DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose spoke out on Instagram about a rude comment made about her singing abilities during the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night.

4
Video: Jonathan Bailey Pays Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Community in His Critics Choice Award Ac Photo
Video: Jonathan Bailey Pays Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Community in His Critics Choice Award Acceptance Speech

Jonathan Bailey took home the Critics Choice Award this weekend for Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for his role in Fellow Travelers. Watch his full speech here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch the Next On Stage FinaleVideo: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on BroadwayVIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Stage and Screen Star Bill Hayes Has Passed Away at 98Stage and Screen Star Bill Hayes Has Passed Away at 98
APPROPRIATE January 12 Performance Canceled Due To IllnessAPPROPRIATE January 12 Performance Canceled Due To Illness

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You