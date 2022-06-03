Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman & More Join PERCY JACKSON Series on Disney+

Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, and Glynn Turman have joined the cast of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+.

Variety reports that the trio will join Jason Mantzoukas and Timm Sharp in recurring roles throughout the new series, which stars the previously announced Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries. Aryan Simhadri, who recently appeared in Trevor: the Musical, will also appear in the upcoming adaption.

Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Known for her Emmy-winning role as Karen Walker on Will and Grace, Megan Mullally has been seen on Broadway in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Young Frankenstein, and It's Only a Play.

Virginia Kull has been seen on Broadway in The Heiress, Man and Boy, Dividing the Estate, and Old Acquaintance. Off-Broadway credits include Rapture, Blister, Burn; Assistance; Sex Lives of Our Parents; The Orphans' Home Cycle; Theophilus North; The Breadwinner.

Glynn Turman has appeared on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun and What the Wine-Sellers Buy.