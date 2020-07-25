Megan Hilty Talks About Her Upcoming Concert With Seth Rudetsky, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 24, he chatted with the great Megan Hilty!

Hilty talked about her upcoming concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, and much more.

Click here to purchase tickets to Megan's upcoming concerts (July 26 & 27) with Seth Rudetsky!

Hilty said that the fans who tune in can expect "a little bit of everything."

"I love my shows with Seth because I have a general idea of what's going to happen, but not really. And I have a feeling that he doesn't really, either," Hilty said. "What's magical about him is that he has such an immense knowledge of musical theatre, and he can just say 'oh, that's right, you can do this. Why don't you sing this?' He loves to get me to do every type of music, classical, pop, country, standard music theatre. And he always pulls out the really interesting stories that I would have never thought to have pulled."

She said that after her recent rehearsal with Seth, she wished that the show could be four hours long. "I could do this all day," she said.

As for what the fans can expect? "There's stuff from Smash, there's stuff from Wicked, there's stuff from Patsy and Loretta..." she teased. "I'm also going to sing a new song for the very first time. I've always wanted to sing 'Back to Before' from Ragtime and I've never done it. And I was like 'why not now?'"

Throughout the rest of the interview, Hilty talked about some highlights from her career including Noises Off, Wicked, and many more.

"I knew I had to be in my underwear less than a year after having my first child," Hilty said of her time in Noises Off. "I went on a really regimented diet and exercise routine that I will probably never do again."

Watch the full interview here.

Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn, in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie "Patsy & Loretta" earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. She received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of "Noises Off." She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Her television credits include recurring roles on "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce", "The Good Wife", "Braindead", and "Louie", among many others.

She has performed across the globe including Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and with The New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center among many others. Her solo concert continues to sell out and she recently made her London & Sydney Opera House debut.

A native of Seattle, Hilty moved to New York City after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, and quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked." She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. She also has three albums, "Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlyle" her Christmas album, "A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty", and "It Happens All The Time".

Related Articles