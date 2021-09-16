Meet the Stars of the New Musical Film KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS Opening Night

"Killian & the Comeback Kids" opens September 17th only in theatres. The cast will be making a special appearance Friday, September 17th at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Sq for a conversation with a surprise guest moderator.

The story of a young mixed race musician forced to return to his rural hometown after an expensive college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance gives the summer new direction. Together they build a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town. Armed with only folk-rock, Killian and the band hope to unite the divided community - - if just for one night.

Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, *emmy favorites* Kassie DePaiva & Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Andrew O'Shanick, Yael Elisheva, with Maddi Jane & *academy award winner* Lee Grant. As well as Broadway favorites Shannon O'Boyle (Kinky Boots B'way, Once B'way) Emily Mest (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour) & Shane Andries (Blue Man Group).

