Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Zachary Noah Piser Reveals He's Famous for His Bird Calls!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Dear Evan Hansen star Zachary Noah Piser, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

A sweet, sweet mother asked me to softly guilt-trip her son into inviting her to see a show with him in a shout-out. Oh, Moms!!

Who are you a super fan of?

So many folks! Sandra Oh, Hugh Jackman, Ruthie Ann Miles, André De Shields, Gabe Dixon, and Sara Bareilles to name a few.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

When I was in high school, I performed bird-calls (yep, you read that right!) on the David Letterman show.

Broadway is coming back! What's the first thing you did?

Breathe normally? Then eat some cheese fries. Then jump for joy that this 2020 limbo we've been living in has an end in sight!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Wicked! Just to hear Glinda say "It's good to see me, isn't it?" I mean, c'mon. ICONIC!

Most recently, Zachary Noah Piser was donning the blue polo at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, after originating Dear Evan Hansen's premiere international production in Toronto. He's also been seen in NYC as Boq in Wicked on Broadway, as well as Tobias in Barrow Street's West End transfer of Sweeney Todd and in Mad Libs Live off-Broadway!