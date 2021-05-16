Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Jacqueline B. Arnold Shares Her Love of Lilias White, Tonya Pinkins & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

Today, we're getting to know Moulin Rouge! star Jacqueline B. Arnold, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

Thankfully I have not had any crazy shout outs, just people wanting normal things!

Who are you a super fan of?

A SUPER fan? Hmmmm. Well non Broadway I would have to say Michelle Obama & Paolo Coelho. Broadway, I would say Lilias White, Tonya Pinkins, Viola Davis.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

A fun fact, I can inaudibly burp and sing at the same time.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

On re-opening night if I was able, I would go see TINA or Hadestown. I was unable to see those before the shut down. It is hard to go to shows when you are in a show!

Jacqeline B. Arnold is currently starring on Broadway as La Chocolat, one of the Lady M's in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. She also starred in Priscilla Queen of the Desert on Broadway as a Diva #1. Off Broadway credits include a one woman show, An Evening with Phyllis Hyman and Mighty Real A Fabulous Sylvester Musical as Martha Wash.