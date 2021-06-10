Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Aléna Watters Can't Wait to Get Back on Stage in MRS. DOUBTFIRE

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Mrs. Doubtfire's Aléna Watters, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The most fun shout out that a fan has requested of me was to create a birthday telegram as Cher for their friend/family member. It was silly and fun, and apparently a big hit!

Who are you a super fan of?

I don't consider myself a super fan of anyone, but I have many people, artists and public figures, whom I admire greatly. That's potentially annoyingly vague, hahaha, but my tastes are so eclectic that it's challenging for me to pinpoint just one person.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

Even my biggest fans might not know that I'm bisexual.

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Broadway is coming back in the Fall, and my show is slated to come back earlier than expected, which is exciting! My so-called "down-time" has been quite occupied with deepening my education, and I am part-way through an intensive 650+hr coaching program that will continue even while working to get back to Broadway; I'm doing work with a somatic group; I'm running a virtual summer self-care series; I'll be choreographing a production of RENT for my alma mater (University of Northern Colorado) with one of my best friends, star of the stage and screen Jason Veasey; I'm slowly working to rebuild cardiovascular stamina and strength to be able to sing and dance onstage again; I'm teaching Yoga and Breathwork sessions to private clients through my new Healing Facilitator website https://healing-watters.com; and I'm hoping to get in a vacation to celebrate my birthday this summer. Hahaha, I'm not sure if you'd call that "down-time", but I did make it back to my hometown of Colorado Springs to see my family, and managed to fit in a weekend in the mountains with a dear friend. I'm grateful for gaining more in-person quality time with people that I love, and am planning more of that before being engrossed in the process of returning to Broadway and the massive self-care discipline that requires.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

The show I would like to be in the audience for on re-opening night is Mrs. Doubtfire- that's not possible since I'll be onstage, but it's a show with a lot of heart and love; to me, it shares a message of learning to grow and evolve, and I think we could use a dose of that in our world right now.

Aléna Watters has been on Broadway in the revival of West Side Story, and in four brand new Broadway musicals, including The Addams Family, Sister Act, The Cher Show, and Mrs. Doubtfire.