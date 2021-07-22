Meet the Judges of Broadway's Next on Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2!

Broadway's Next on Stage: Dance Edition has returned for Season 2! After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

Inspired by your favorite network TV dancing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Tune in tonight to find out who made the Top 15 in our High School category and tomorrow for the Top 15 in the College category. Until then, meet our panel of esteemed judges!

Ben Cameron (host) is your Broadway Buddy! Ben has appeared in the original Broadway casts of Wicked and Footloose and has also appeared in Aida. Tour credits include Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, Footloose, Fame, The Who's Tommy and State Fair. Ben is the creator and host of NYC staple Broadway Sessions (, 12 years of programming, 2019 MAC Award recipient), BroadwayWorld's hit web series Dance Captain Dance Attack, The Broadway Cast podcast talk show, Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance and more. Ben is also the MainStage host of Broadway Con and serves as Emcee for Onstage NY and NYCDA talent competitions. Ben is a frequent face on PBS Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV having hosted special including Broadway on THIRTEEN, Hamilton's America, the Downtown Abby New Years marathon, Heather Headley-Life is a Stage and more. Ben served as the Broadway correspondent on Channel Q radio and served as host of the Reward The Fan Broadway Trivia game app. Ben travels the world teaching theatre and dance masterclasses as well as writes and directs solo shows for some of NYC's greatest talents. Ben continues to lend his unique energy and insight to numerous events and benefits throughout the theatre community and beyond.Ben likes you. @BenDoesBroadway www.bencameron.nyc

Phil LaDuca is an Internationally acclaimed Shoe Designer, Choreographer, Master Dance Teacher and Drama Desk Award Winner (2017). Before creating the LaDuca Shoe Line and becoming the "Gucci of Dance Shoes", Phil was a Broadway song and dance man, and an internationally renowned choreographer and master dance teacher. Phil started his career singing in rock bands before moving on to classical ballet, contemporary and jazz companies and finally on Broadway where he appeared in "Brigadoon" for Agnes DeMille (with fellow sword dancer, Jerry Mitchell), "Pirates of Penzance" with Kevin Kline, and was the original understudy for the Gene Kelly role in "Singin' In the Rain" for Twyla Tharp. Phil also toured in "Camelot" with Richard Harris and "Me and My Girl" as Bill Snipson. Along with his busy schedule designing shoes for the likes of Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Pink, Michelle Williams, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Chita Rivera, Michelle Williams and most of the shows on Broadway; Moulin Rouge, Frozen, Wicked, Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Tootsie, Anastasia, Cher Show, Summer, Radio City Christmas Spectacular; TV - Fosse/Verdon, Hairspray Live, So You Think You Can Dance, SMASH; Movies - The Eternals, The Prom, West Side Story (Spielberg remake), The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Chicago, Burlesque, NINE, Mamma Mia, Julie/Julia, Hail Caesar, Burlesque, NINE, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Julie/Julia. Phil is honored to be a part of this great project; BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, Dance.

Phillip Attmore is an artist, catalyst and visionary who has been dancing, singing, and acting since the age of three. Having worked in multiple Broadway shows, film, television and commercials, he has shared the stage and screen with the likes of Hugh Jackman, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Sir Richard Harris, Leslie Uggams, Ben Vereen, Bette Midler, Savion Glover, Gregory Hines and many more. Mr. Attmore is a three-time Astaire Award winner, ACCA Award winner, Playbill "Breakout Performance" Award winner and NAACP Theatre Award nominee, and he has been recognized by the sixth season of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" as one of America's "Top 20" dancers. In addition, Phillip has appeared as a guest artist on several television and variety shows including "The Ellen Degeneres Show", "The Today Show", "Maya and Marty" and "The Tony Awards". Phillip Attmore has traveled all over the world working as a consummate performance artist, actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, poet, writer, director, creative consultant and speaker. He is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA, and he is a graduate of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Dylis Croman started her professional career in New York City dancing with The Feld Ballets/NY at the age of seventeen. She has been working professionally in the business for 23 years. Croman's credits include Chicago, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Oklahoma, Thou Shalt Not, Fosse, Movin' Out, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. On television, she appeared as Andrew Daniels on "Guiding Light", "Smash" on NBC, Fosse (trumpet solo, filmed for PBS "Great Performances"), as well as many national commercials. She was introduced to the Fosse style at an early age by her mentor, the late Ann Reinking. Croman was deeply inspired by her teaching of this unique, stylized form of dance that powerfully resonates to this day. She now stars in her dream role of Roxie Hart on the national tour and Broadway productions of Chicago the musical.

Tyler Hanes is an actor/singer/ dancer/ choreographer best known for his work on the Broadway stage. His Broadway credits include Rum Tum Tugger in Cats, Larry in A Chorus Line, On The Town, Hairspray, Sweet Charity, The Frogs, The Boy From Oz, Urban Cowboy, and Oklahoma! Off-Broadway, he was featured in Stephen Sondheim's A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair, Juno, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century. He toured nationally with the first national tour of Fosse. Some regional credits include The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center, Hartford Stage, Barrington Stage, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill, and MSMT. Onscreen, he has appeared on Pose, The Good Fight, Elementary, the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!, The Blacklist, 30 Rock, Ms. Guidance, Scenario, and as Jerry Orbach in the Emmy Award winning Fosse/Verdon on FX. Most recently, Tyler choreographed Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls on Broadway. Other choreography credits include Dancing with the Stars, Kristin Chenoweth's Some Lessons Learned World Tour, Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home for PBS,The American Country Awards, New York Fashion Week, and El Chico De Oz in Lima, Peru. www.tylerhanes.net @thetylerhanes

Bianca Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised on the border between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas. She started her artistic career in Mexico City in the productions of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues andChicago. For her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago Bianca received 5 awards from the Mexican Critics Associations including New Revelation and Best Actress. In the summer of 2002, Bianca was invited to crossover from Mexico to Broadway and made her debut with her English version of Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago's 3rd National Tour for which she received a Helen Hayes Award in Washington DC for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2004. After touring for two years she officially moves to New York to continue to pursue her career. She originates the role of CARMEN in THE PAJAMA GAME. Some of her Regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company, woman #3. Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre, Rose Alvarez for which she won a IRNE award for Best Actress in a musical. Bianca then portrays the role of Maria Rainer in Mexico City's hit production of The Sound of Music marking her official return to the Mexican Stages after 6 years. In the summer of 2010 she appeared back on Broadway when she joined the Tony Award winner company of In the Heights in the role of Daniela. Bianca transitions to TV as a judge on Univision's explosive rating new Dance reality show "Mira Quien Baila". Bianca starred in Luis Dellano's Televisa's soap opera "Esperanza del Corazon" as "Angela" and several seasons of Televisa's reality competition "Pequeños Gigantes" as a judge in the dance department. Bianca starred as Mary in the 1st Spanish speaking production of Disney and Cameron Makintosh's "Mary Poppins" in Mexico City. Bianca made her debut album as a singer/song writer with EL MUNDO ERA MIO and went on to record a second album: NUESTROS TESOROS. Bianca portrayed ANITA in Carnegie Hall's West Side Story. She had the honor of playing Chita Rivera in FX's TV series FOSSE/VERDON. Film: Half Brothers.

Justin Prescott a NYC based performer, choreographer, and educator. He began his formal dance training at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, TX. He then went on to train at Ballet Austin, The Ailey School, and San Francisco Conservatory of Dance. He received his BFA in dance from Purchase College Conservatory of Dance (Cum Laude) where he performed works by Sidra Bell, Paul Taylor, Doug Varone, and George Balanchine. During his college years, he also studied at Taipei National University of the Arts in Taipei, Taiwan while working as a soloist for Taipei Royal Ballet. Shortly after college, he made his Broadway debut in the energetic and revolutionary Broadway hit Fela!. As a performer, Justin has gone on to do multiple Broadway shows such as Motown, After Midnight, Gigi, and currently performing as a featured dancer and tap soloist in Cirque du Soleil's first Broadway show, Paramour. Other credits include Neil Patrick Harris' Best Time Ever, NBC's SMASH, and featured dancer on The Tony Awards. While performing, he has worked as an assistant/dance captain for choreographers Nick Kenkel, Tony Award Winner, Warren Carlyle, and the recipient of the 2011 VMA for Best Choreography, Jeffrey Page. As a choreographer, Justin's original work has been featured in Broadway's Annual Gypsy of the Year, Jennifer Jancuska's BC Beat, and The Invitation presented by Broadway Advocacy Coalition. He's also created original works for The Ailey School Professional Program, Exclamation Dance Company and Kingwood Jazz and Company in Houston, TX.

Schedule:

The BroadwayWorld team reviewed performances as nominations come in. The deadline to submit was Sunday, June 27 at 11:59pm ET.

Submissions Accepted - June 10 - June 27

Voting Period for Top 30 - June 28 - July 13

Top 30 revealed - July 15 (high school) and July 16 (college)

Top 15 revealed - July 22 (high school) and July 23 (college)

Top 10 revealed - July 29 (high school) and July 30 (college)

Top 5 revealed - August 5 (high school) and August 6 (college)

Top 3 revealed - August 12 (high school) and August 13 (college)

Season 2 Finale - August 20

Prizes:

$1000 to a Charity of the Winner's Choice

Our winner's past charities have included the Alzheimer Association, The Trevor Project, The Actors Fund, National Indian Child Care Association, The Fund for College Auditions, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

A Pair of Shoes from LaDuca

The classic LaDuca Y-strap adorns an additional support strap in the Alexis. The design provides added support across the top of the foot concentrated at the bunion-area. A 2.5" heel is perfect for students, dancers new to heeled character shoes, and those looking for a stable shoe to guide them through their choreography. Alexis has a soft suede sole to ensure maximum foot articulation. All LaDuca shoes are handcrafted in Italy to ensure our dancers have all the comfort and flexibility they desire.

OR

-Made with master jazz dancer and choreographer, Luigi, in mind, this shoe provides maximum flexibility and articulation of the foot. The thin suede sole allows the movement of a jazz slipper. Hidden elastic gussets carry flexibility throughout the foot and a gummie heel provides a perfectly stable platform for dancers to land on. All LaDuca shoes are handmade in Italy to provide dancers with the comfort and quality they desire.

A Merch Prizepack from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Pick out prizes from our Theatre Shop, with fun theater designs created by our team and Broadway stars! Our shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, pillows, and so much more sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!