Meet the Cast of WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Now in Previews on Broadway!

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is officially in previews on Broadway! Two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett star on Broadway in Edward Albee's seminal drama Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, this production also stars Russell Tovey and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran.

This strictly limited engagement officially opens on April 9, 2020.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Laurie Metcalf received the 2018 Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women and a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for A Doll's House, Part 2. She has also received Tony nominations for Hillary and Clinton, Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock From the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete." She was last seen on the television series, "The Conners." Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award® nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award® nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

Rupert first appeared on stage in 1981 as Guy Bennett in the West End production of Julian Mitchell's play Another Country, a role which he repeated in the 1984 film version which saw him nominated for a BAFTA as Best Newcomer. Subsequent nominations include a BAFTA and Golden Globe for My Best Friend's Wedding. Theatre credits include Another Country (Greenwich Theatre and Queen's Theatre), Mass Appeal (Lyric Hammersmith), The Vortex, A Waste of Time, Don Juan, Heartbreak House, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Citizens Theatre) The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore (Citizens Theatre and Lyric Hampstead), The Importance of Being Earnest (Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris), Some Sunny Day (Hampstead Theatre), Blithe Spirit (Broadway), Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre & Garrick Theatre), The Judas Kiss (Hampstead Theatre, Duke of Yorks, Toronto, New York), Amadeus (Chichester Festival Theatre), and Uncle Vanya (Theatre Royal in Bath). Film credits include Another Country, Dance With a Stranger, Hearts of Fire, The Comfort of Strangers, Tolérance, The Gold Rimmed Glasses, Prêt-à-Porter, The Madness of King George , Dellamorte Dellamore, Dunston Checks In, My Best Friend's Wedding, Shakespeare in Love, An Ideal Husband, Inspector Gadget, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Next Best Thing, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Wild Thornberry's Movie, Unconditional Love, To Kill A King, Stage Beauty, Shrek 2, Separate Lies, Stardust, Shrek, St Trinian's, Wild Target, Hysteria, A Royal Night Out, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, The Happy Prince, and Warning. As director and writer: The Happy Prince. Television credits include "Soft Targets," "Princess Daisy," "Arthur The King," "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking," "Boston Legal," "The Other Wife," "Black Mirror," "Parade's End," "The Musketeers," "Finding Altamira," "Quacks," "The Name of The Rose," "There's Something About Movies," "Adult Material." Documentaries include "The Victorian Sex Explorer," "The Scandalous Adventures of Lord Byron," "Love For Sale," "50 Shades of Gay" (Channel 4), and "Born to Be Wilde" (BBC).

Patsy Ferran just recently won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in Summer and Smoke in the West End. Additional theater credits include Three Sisters (Almeida Theatre); Speech and Debate (Trafalgar Studios); The Merchant of Venice; As You Like It, Treasure Island (National Theatre); and Blithe Spirit (West End). Her film credits include Darkest Hour, God's Own Country and Tulip Fever. Her television credits include "Jamestown," "Guerilla," and "Will." Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will mark Ferran's Broadway debut.

Russell Tovey, an award-winning actor, was most recently seen in The National Theatre's acclaimed revival of Angels in America alongside Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield. He last appeared on Broadway in the critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning revival of A View From the Bridge, directed by Ivo van Hove. Additional theatre credits include Howard Katz; Henry V; His Girl Friday; His Dark Materials (National Theatre); Plasticine, A Miracle, The Pass (Royal Court Theatre); The Lover / The Collection (Pinter Theatre); The History Boys (National Theatre and Broadway). Film credits include The Good Liar, The Pass, Pride, Grabbers, and The History Boys. Television credits include "Years & Years," "Quantico," "The Night Manager," "Legends of Tomorrow/The Flash," "Looking," "Being Human," "Sherlock," "Doctor Who," and "Little Dorrit."





