Meet the Cast of PARADISE SQUARE; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight

Paradise Square begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 15, 2022, ahead of an opening night on April 3 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads the 40-member cast that also features Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney Dupont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe's Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America's social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods.

Meet the cast bringing this show to life on stage below!

Joaquina Kalukango received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance as Kaneisha in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Slave Play. For that production, she also received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actress and Broadway.com listed her as one of the top five performers (male or female) of the year. Joaquina is a 2021 SAG Award nominee for Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King's directorial debut, "One Night in Miami." Additionally, she recently recurred on the HBO series, "Lovecraft Country." Other TV credits include Ava DuVernay's Netflix series, "When They See Us," and "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia," directed by Kenny Leon. Recent Broadway credits include: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell.

Chilina Kennedy recently played Elle in the one-woman play The Human Voice (filmed for Toronto's Ontario International College) and starred as Dina in the International Tour of The Band's Visit opposite Sasson Gabay (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award). Broadway: Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (over 1200 performances) and Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway: originated the role of Binky in Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz's This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company). 1st National Tour: Sophie in Mamma Mia! Film: With Me (BravoFact, NY Shorts and Whistler Film Festivals). Selected Regional: Phoebe in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (CT and San Diego Critics' Circle Nominations), Evangeline in Evangeline (original production and album), Philia in Des McAnuff's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Toronto/Mirvish), Ross Petty's Pantomime The Little Mermaid (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award), three seasons at the Stratford Festival, three seasons at the Shaw Festival and The Lord of the Rings (World Premiere Mirvish/Toronto). Chilina is currently developing a show that she composed and co-wrote with Eric Holmes, Call It Love. She is also the Artistic Producer of Toronto's Eclipse Theatre Company.

John Dossett has been a professional actor in NYC since 1979. He has appeared in 18 Broadway productions. Among them War Paint, Newsies, Pippin, The Constant Wife, Gypsy (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Ragtime, Democracy, Prelude to a Kiss. Off-Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage), Giant (Public Theater, Drama Desk nomination), Saved (Playwrights Horizons), The Clean House and Hello Again (LCT), Dinner with Friends. As a Company Member of Circle Rep: Reckless, The Diviners, Childe Byron, Dalton's Back, Sunshine, El Salvador, others. TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "Law & Order(s)," "Sex and the City," and HBO's "John Adams."

Sidney Dupont is humbled to bring this character and powerful story to the stage. DuPont was last seen in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, as well as the 1st National Tour and Australian Company. Some other favorite National Tours include: Memphis: the Musical and A Chorus Line. DuPont has also appeared in regional productions including the world premiere of Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep.), Man of La Mancha (The Shakespeare Theater), In the Heights (The Geva Theater), and Gypsy (North Carolina Theater). Television: "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS). In recent years, DuPont has also stepped behind the scenes as a director, editor, cinematographer, and award-winning screenwriter. A gigantic thank you to my incredible family, friends, and agents, you all inspire me daily. Who am I?...I am the conclusion of my Ancestors' story and I am the prologue to my descendants wildest dreams. You can continue to follow Sidney's journey on Instagram @SidneyDuPont.

Broadway: Bright Star (Drama Desk Nomination); La Cage aux Folles. National Tour: Bright Star; The Sound of Music. Off Broadway/New York: February House (The Public); Brigadoon (Irish Rep); The Suitcase Under the Bed (Mint); Unlock'd (Prospect); A Contemporary American's Guide to a Successful Marriage (Cherry Lane); Things To Ruin (Second Stage); Little Airplanes of the Heart(Ensemble Studio Theatre); ReWrite (Urban Stages); NYMF; Fringe NYC. Regional: Berkeley Rep.; Kennedy Center; Old Globe; CTG; McCarter; Pioneer; CenterStage; TUTS; George Street Playhouse; Long Wharf; TheatreWorks - Silicon Valley. TV/Film: "Hunters"; "Homeland"; "Madam Secretary"; "The Blacklist"; "Younger"; "The Daily Show"; Nobody Walks In LA; From Nowhere; Syrup; HairBrained. Training: University of Michigan; RADA.

Broadway: Jersey Boys, Aida, Miss Saigon, The Civil War, Smokey Joe's Café and Camelot (National Tour). TV/Film: HBO's "Vinyl" as Robert Goulet, "Jersey Boys" (filmed for streaming), "Smokey Joe's Café" (filmed for streaming), "Smash," "L&O" & "L&O: SVU," Stargazer (feature), Bloodstock (feature), Livin' On A Prairie (Tribeca Film Festival). Other Theater: Himself and Nora (Minetta Lane), Orpheus Descending (Arena Stage), True West (Kennedy Theater). Appearances at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and World Premieres at La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe, Goodspeed, Long Wharf and MUNY. Affiliated Artist with Arena Stage (numerous productions & Awards). U. Cincinnati, CCM. Solo recordings, Simple Song and Sky Above Manhattan on iTunes. Love and thanks to BRS/Gage, friends, family, Jessica and the boys.

Nathaniel Stampley (Rev. Samuel Jacob Lewis)

Broadway: Cats, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple (original and revival), The Lion King (Broadway, West End). Off-Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees, Atlantic Theater Company; Big Love, Signature Theatre NY; The First Noel, Classical Theatre of Harlem (AUDELCO nomination). Regional: Paul Robeson, Crossroads Theatre Company; Man of La Mancha (Jeff Award), The Bridges of Madison County (Jeff nomination), Marriott Theatre; Pacific Overtures, Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Violet, Once on This Island and Big River (Jeff nomination), Apple Tree Theatre; Dreamgirls, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. He is a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow (Ten Chimneys Foundation) www.nathanielstampley.com

Gabrielle McClinton originated the role of Angelina Baker in the world premiere of Paradise Square at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Gabrielle recently starred as the Leading Player in the Australian debut of Pippin after playing the role on Broadway & 1st National Tour. She originated the role of Anita in Francesca Zambello and Julio Monje's West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera. Broadway: Chicago, Pippin. 1st National Tour: Pippin, American Idiot. Regional: South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alliance Theatre, St. Louis Muny, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. TV/Film: "86'D," "The Mentalist," Won't Back Down, Fun Size. BFA Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. www.GabrielleM.com

Kevin Dennis ('Lucky' Mike Quinlan)

BLACK LIVES MATTER. Kevin is honored to make his Broadway debut in Paradise Square having originated the role of 'Lucky' Mike Quinlan in the Chicago and Berkeley Repertory Theatre productions. Canadian Theatre: Frederick in Young Frankenstein (Stage West); Zangara in Assassins (TIFT/Birdland); Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet (Neptune Theatre); Touchstone in As You Like It (Citadel); Snail in A Year With Frog and Toad (YPT); The Beard of Avon, HAIR (Canadian Stage); Gypsy, Floyd Collins, Widowers' Houses, Happy End (Shaw Festival); Evangeline, Forever Plaid (Charlottetown Festival). Film/TV: 8-Bit Christmas (HBO/Warner Bros.); Titans (Netflix/DC Comics); "Murdoch Mysteries" (CBC/Ovation); "11.22.63" (Hulu); "Reign" (CW); "Orphan Black" (BBC America); "The Strain" (FX); "Warehouse 13" (Syfy); "Flashpoint" (CBS/CTV); "Mayday" (Discovery). Love to Adrienne, the "Group of Seven/Nine" and all my friends and family back home in Canada! Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @gottabekdee

Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof. Off Broadway: King Lear, The Broken Heart (TFANA), The Common Pursuit (Roundabout Theatre Company), Titus Andronicus (Public Theater), Women Beware Women (Red Bull Theater), Macbeth (NYSF). Off-Off Broadway/Regional: Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep), Henry V, As You Like It (Two River Theater Company), Our American Hamlet (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Sense and Sensibility (The Folger Theatre), The Real Thing (Intiman Theatre Company), What Happened When (Rising Phoenix Rep). Television: "Elementary," "Cold Case," "Medium," "Without a Trace," "Numb3rs." Film: A Night Without Armor, Across the Sea, How I Got Lost.

Aisha Jackson was last seen as Snow White in the World Premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time (Shakespeare Theatre Company). Previous Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress (OBC), and Frozen (OBC). During her run as the Standby for Anna, she made history as the first Black woman to portray the role on Broadway. She is a true advocate for change, equity, and inclusion on Broadway, and hopes to continue creating roles for Black women to shine and lead. Because representation matters.

Regional/ Off-Broadway credits include Witness Uganda (American Repertory Theater), Memphis and Hairspray (Arvada Center), Once on This Island (Olney Theatre Center), A Bronx Tale: The Musical (Paper Mill Playhouse), and Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater). Luke 1:37. Instagram/TikTok: @gifted2sing

www.aishajackson.com

COLIN BARKELL (Swing)

Colin Barkell has played the role of Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet on the Norwegian Getaway, The Hippodrome, FL, Cortland Repertory, NY, Cohoes Music Hall, and the Palace Theatre. He has been a part of the Off-Broadway productions, Tonya And Nancy: A Rock Opera, Loveless Texas, and Celtic America. Colin is a four-time regional Irish Dance Champion, placed fourth at the North American Championships, and eighth at the World Championships. He is a member of the Hammerstep Dance Crew, has toured Internationally with Rhythm of the Dance and was an ensemble member of the first national tour of Rockin' Road to Dublin.

Theatre credits include: Leading Player in Pippin (Nebraska Repertory Theatre - contract cut short during rehearsals due to Covid-19), Shug Avery in The Color Purple (Neptune Theatre, 2020 Merritt Award Best Supporting Actor, The Citadel/RMTC), Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep), Woman 2 in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (George Street Playhouse), Janet in Play Like A Winner (NYMF 2017). Broadway/Off-Broadway: Soul Sister in Jesus Christ Superstar (2012 Revival), Princess Who Kissed the Frog in Disenchanted US/Dance Captain (Westside Theatre); Chicago: Nickie in Sweet Charity (Writers' Theatre), Ragtime, The Hot Mikado, and Aida (Drury Lane Oakbrook). Regional/Canada: Sousatzka Swing/Dance Captain (The Elgin Theatre); Cabaret (Cape Playhouse); Brenda in Smokey Joe's Cafe (FST); Soul Sister in Jesus Christ Superstar (La Jolla Playhouse/Stratford Festival). National tours: Featured female vocalist in Dirty Dancing; Dynamite in Hairspray; Lisa in Mamma Mia! Instagram: @kburth, and karenburthwright.com.

Kennedy Caughell (Ensemble, Uptown Woman)

Kennedy Caughell is a Broadway performer and voice over artist, who is based out of New York City. She got her BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. Shortly after graduating, she performed across the nation and abroad as Heather in American Idiot. Kennedy then traveled the country by broomstick in the National tour of Wicked, covering the role of Elphaba. She performed on Broadway in The Great Comet with Josh Groban and was most recently seen playing Carole King in the Broadway and National Touring production of Beautiful: the Carole King Musical before the shut-down. Some of her favorite regional roles include: Mary Poppins (Mary), White Christmas (Betty), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Peter Pan (Peter) and Into the Woods (Little Red). Catch her on TV in "Law & Order: SVU," "Parked For Love," and "The Outlier." Twitter/Insta: @KennedyCaughell. www.kennedycaughell.com Psalms 9:1

Broadway: The Emmy and Tony Award-winning cast of The Color Purple revival, Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, In The Heights, Cry-Baby, Tarzan The Musical, Urinetown The Musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe. New York City Opera: Porgy and Bess (Sportin' Life). National Tour: Rent. Regional: Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Cafe, Shrek, Tick, Tick... Boom!. Dwayne has done many voice over commercials, audiobooks, and TV commercials. Dwayne is an author and motivational speaker. Youth: Motivator.com. Podcast: Inspirations by Dwayne.

CONOR COLEMAN (Swing)

Conor Coleman is a multidisciplinary artist. Traditionally trained as an Irish Dancer, he placed fifth in solo competition at the World Championships, consistently in the top 3 at the National Championships, and as a seven-time champion of the Mid-American Oireachtas. Coleman has performed as a busker in Washington Square Park, professionally at Lincoln Center, throughout the US, and on multiple continents with esteemed acts including Lord of the Dance and Hammerstep. Coleman also performed with Attack Theatre and Quantum Theatre in his native Pittsburgh, PA in ensemble roles. Coleman is a Fulbright Scholar and accomplished visual artist and teaches artful expression as conflict resolution around the globe, with grants to Israel and Palestine, South India, Cuba, and Morocco. He is making his Broadway debut. @knowillusions

Garrett Coleman (Ensemble, Irish Dancer)

Garrett Coleman is a two-time solo World Champion in Irish dance and has won 17 other national and international titles. In addition to Irish Step, he has trained in hip hop, tap, African stepping, contemporary movement, and martial arts. Garrett toured professionally with Riverdance, Trinity Irish Dance Company, Cherish the Ladies, The Chieftains, and others. He performed at the Kennedy Center in 2006 as a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, is a Young Arts award winner (top 2% of artistic talent in the U.S.), and has twice been named one of the "Top 100 Irish Americans" by Irish America Magazine. He is the cofounder of Hammerstep, a NYC-based dance company fusing Irish step with hip hop, stepping, and martial arts. Garrett has starred in Hammerstep performances worldwide from NYC's Lincoln Center to London's West End Palace Theatre to NBC's "America's Got Talent." He has been granted artist residencies at New Museum's NEW INC and at the Nobel Prize-Winning Bell Labs as part of the highly selective Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.) Program, following in the footsteps of artists like David Bowie, John Cage, and Robert Rauschenberg. Garrett is also the co-creator of the sci-fi theatre drama Indigo Grey, a narrative universe presented as episodic content including an award-winning film and a sold-out live immersive experience. His work has received critical acclaim from publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Huffington Post, and Wired Magazine. Most recently, Garrett has been developing choreographic materials for Paradise Square, contributing as both a choreographer and featured performer for the show's world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2019. Garrett is thrilled to return the production while also making his choreographic debut on Broadway with Paradise Square.

Touring: Matilda the Musical (1st National, Toronto cast); Regional: Sunday in the Park with George (Eclipse Theatre), Boeing Boeing (Magnus), Intimate Apparel (WJT), The Secret Garden (Theatre Calgary), Fun Home, Pride and Prejudice, Les Miserables (Arts Club), Hamlet (SLSF), Fiddler on the Roof (Stage West), The Hobbit (Grand Theatre), The Last 5 Years (Angelwalk), Edges (Canadian Premiere, Musical Stage); TV/Film: "The Handmaid's Tale", "Good Witch", "Workin' Moms", "Reign", "12 Monkeys", "Murdoch Mysteries", and his voice can be heard on "Cyberchase", "Peg+Cat" and in "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided". He is a proud husband, a Canadian and a terrible gardener.

Colin Cunliffe (Ensemble, Elmer Woods)

Original Broadway companies of Finding Neverland, Pippin (2013 Tony Award, Best Revival), Evita (revival), The Addams Family and John Waters' Cry-Baby. Other NY productions include Cats (revival), Evita and High Button Shoes at New York City Center, I am Harvey Milk at Avery Fisher Hall and Colin Cunliffe Presents... at Pangea. Productions at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Barrington Stage Company, A.R.T and La Jolla Playhouse. National Tours of Sweet Charity, The Boy Friend (dir. Julie Andrews) and Fame. TV/Film: "The Good Wife," "Do I Sound Gay?," "Folsom Street." Co-founder of The Fête Arts. BLM.

Theater: Paradise Square (Berkeley Repertory Theatre); BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play (Kennedy Center); The Wiz (Muny); Porgy and Bess (Metropolitan Opera). TV/Film: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC); Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix); "Tell Me A Story" (CBS); Harlem (Amazon). Additional credits: Camille A. Brown and Dancers; Philadanco; Late Night with Seth Myers (Choreographer); For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf (Associate Choreographer). Chloe's debut book, The Queens' English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases, is a celebration of the spectrum of identity and promotes important conversations around inclusivity, sexuality, gender expression, and gender identity.

Josh Davis (Ensemble, Uptown Man)

Broadway: Original Cast Member of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; National Tour: Les Misérables (Javert); Off-Broadway/New York: Breathe, White's Lies, My First Time. Regional: Pioneer Theatre; 5th Avenue; Dallas Theater Center; Everyman Theater; Signature Theater. Josh is also an accomplished voice-over artist and has been heard in dozens of national and regional commercials as well as a few cartoons and video games. Prior to beginning his acting career, he produced science shows for the Discovery Channel. He holds a BS in Business from the University of Delaware and is also an accomplished water-color artist. He is both thrilled and humbled to be a part of this wonderful cast and show. A Delaware native, he currently lives in NYC. Insta:@joshdnyc

A native of Los Angeles, Bernard began performing nationally and internationally, singing the Walt Disney Songbook. Concerts: the music of Frank Loesser with The New York Philharmonic, Merrily We Roll Along, Live Arts Maryland's "One Singular Sensation: The Music Of Marvin Hamlisch," and "Dreamgirls." Broadway: Finian's Rainbow, Chicago, Imaginary Friends, Sweet Smell of Success, Jesus Christ Superstar and Ragtime. Regional, National and International Tours: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Five Guys Named Moe, Kiss Me, Kate, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Paradise Square. Bernard can be seen performing his critically acclaimed one-man show, "Unexpected Songs."

Jamal Christopher Douglas is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Paradise Square. His previous theatre credits include: Paradise Square at Berkeley Rep., A Wonderful World at Miami New Drama, His Girl Friday and A Little More Alive at Barrington Stage Company. A huge thanks to God, his amazing mother, his incredible friends and The Mine agency for their support. @iamlamaj

Broadway: The Book of Mormon. Regional: Chiffon in Little Shop of Horrors, Ensemble in Billy Elliot the Musical, singer in Freedom cabaret (Stratford Festival); Radio in Caroline, or Change (Musical Stage/Obsidian/Winter Garden); Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Ross Petty Panto/Elgin); Home For the Holidays (Big HQ); The Book of Mormon (Chicago, Melbourne); Grease (Irregular Entertainment/Winter Garden); Ghost: The Musical (Drayton Entertainment); Felicia in Queen for a Day: The Musical (April 30th Entertainment); Little Inez in Hairspray (Capitol Theatre). Film/TV: Sleeping Together (FREEFORM), The Boys (Amazon/Sony Pictures TV). Training: Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance from Sheridan College. Online: @camilove90. Et cetera: Camille is elated to join this stellar team. She sends love to her mom, family and friends, and The Talent House for their incredible support.

New York credits include A Bronx Tale (Broadway) and The Wild Party (Barrow St. Theatre). He toured nationally with the 1st National Tour of Dirty Dancing. His regional credits include Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep), Ordinary Days (Round House Theatre and Helen Hayes Award Nomination), Saturday Night Fever (Merry-Go-Round Theatre), My Fair Lady (The Kennedy Center), Orphie and the Book of Heroes (The Kennedy Center). Sam's TV credits include "Law & Order SVU," "Manifest" and "Inventing Anna." He is a graduate of American University with a B.A. in Musical Theatre.

Off-Broadway: The Screwtape Letters, The Anthem, Babes in Toyland. Select regional: Paradise Square, Sousatzka (world premiere), South Pacific, Anything Goes, Hairspray, Rigoletto (Santa Fe Opera), My Fair Lady, Camelot. Choreography: Cabaret, Spring Awakening (Gallery Players), Aida (Weathervane). Pandemic: Danced for Prince Dance Theatre Co, started a community supporting mental wellness for creative professionals (joincollectus.com). Shiloh has worked with creatives such as Victoria Clark, Lorin Latarro, Michael Mayer, Josh Bergasse, Marcia Milgrom-Dodge, Peggy Hickey, Joanne Hunter, and is thrilled to add this team to the list. Avid tree-climber. @shilohlovesyou.

Broadway: The Last Ship, Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde. Tours: Rock of Ages (1st National), Jekyll & Hyde, Tommy, Hair. NYC: Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall, many Off-Broadway productions. Regional: Ford's Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, Denver Center Theatre Company, Actor's Theatre of Louisville, O'Neill Theatre Conference. Bands: The Doug Flutie Band, Done Dirt Cheap, The Kootz, Angry Kickin' Feet, Anything for Loaf, many others. Jingles and voiceovers for dozens of products that you eat in the morning, drive to work, or drink at night. Voice of "Written In My Face," ring entrance music for WWE superstar Sheamus.

Credits include: "Pose" on FX (Tre), Ever After, The Prince of Egypt (World Premiere, Denmark), Dirty Dancing North American Tour, A Chorus Line (Richie), Cutman (World Premiere), Dreamgirls (Little Albert), Obé Fitness, JKPILATES. @joshuakeith1

Jay McKenzie is ecstatic to join the cast of Paradise Square. A Springfield, Massachusetts native and a singer/songwriter, Jay is most at home behind a microphone, collaborating with incredible musicians. Previous credits: Memphis (National Tour), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Closing Broadway cast), Unknown Soldier (Off-Broadway). TV: "America's Got Talent" (NBC), "A Capitol Fourth" (PBS). Love to family and friends and his dog, Lucas. Much gratitude to Michael Rodriguez and The Roster. @onejaymckenzie

Ben Michael (Ensemble, Uptown Man)

Ben Michael is an original cast member of Paradise Square at Berkeley Rep. Other credits include An American in Paris (Henri, National Tour); Beauty and the Beast (The Beast, North Carolina Theatre); Daddy Long Legs (Jervis, George Street); South Pacific (Lt. Cable, Walnut Street).

Jason Oremus (Ensemble, Irish Dancer)

Former lead of Riverdance, co-creator of the award-winning dance company Hammerstep, and five-time national Irish dance champion, Jason is a multidisciplinary creative whose work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Dance Magazine, and Wired magazine. Originally from Sydney, Australia, Jason's breakout performance role was with Riverdance as principal lead dancer, a tenure that spanned over 40 countries and venues such as London's Hammersmith Apollo, Palais des Congrès de Paris, and The Kremlin State Palace in Moscow. Jason has produced and starred in international Hammerstep appearances at New York City's Lincoln Center, The Palace Theatre on London's West End, and on NBC's "America's Got Talent." As resident artist of the New Museum's NEW INC NYC and the Bell Labs Experiments in Art & Technology (E.A.T.) program, Jason co-created and developed the original sci-fi universe Indigo Grey, producing multimedia releases such as the internationally award-winning short film Indigo Grey: The Passage, and a sell-out run of live immersive theatre show Indigo Grey: The Micah Grey Experiment at Mana Contemporary in 2018. Most recently, Jason has been developing choreographic materials for Paradise Square, contributing as both a choreographer and featured performer for the show's world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2019. Jason is thrilled to return to the production while also making his choreographic debut on Broadway with Paradise Square.

National Tour: The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (Duckling Donna). International Tour: Dreamgirls (South Korea). NYC: Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Regional: Signature Theatre: A Chorus Line (Maggie); Circa '21: Legally Blonde (Pilar). Northern Kentucky University: BFA in Musical Theatre. Grateful doesn't begin to cover it- thank you to my supportive family, loving friends, and my brilliant agents at Avalon Artists Group. Dance Lil' Magic, we did it. Instagram: @kaylapecchioni

Eilis Quinn is thrilled to be a part of the company of Paradise Square. Regional credits: Saturday Night Fever at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. She has toured with the Andy Cooney Irish Band and performs with an Irish dance troupe around New York City. She is a graduate from Marymount Manhattan College.

#Blessed! Thrilled to begin this journey. If you're reading this, your dream can also come true. Never stop! Credits include: Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon Zealots). Stratford Festival: The Who's Tommy (Hawker), Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon Zealots). Regional: Les Misérables(Valjean), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II). Love to: God, Mom, Mike, Craig, Bruce, David & T.H., Jason Sykes, my family & friends far and wide. Follow: @Lee_Siegel (Instagram) @LeeSiegelMusic (FB) Album on iTunes.

Erica Spyres (Ensemble, Amelia Tiggens)

Erica Spyres is an actor, singer, and violinist who made her Broadway debut in Carousel. She has performed throughout the U.S. and abroad appearing in the first national tour of Once and in the Parisian premiere of Sondheim's Passion (Théâtre du Châtelet). Erica has been a soloist with several orchestras including the Boston Pops, Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra, South Dakota Symphony, and the Video Game Orchestra, and can be heard in "Schmigadoon!" and "Last Week Tonight". Regional credits include Paradise Square (Berkeley Repertory Theatre); Annie Get Your Gun (Bay Street Theatre); Tribes (Elliot Norton Award), The Light in the Piazza (SpeakEasy Stage, IRNE Award); Camelot (New Repertory Theatre, IRNE Award); Avenue Q (Lyric Stage Company of Boston, IRNE Award). In addition to performing, Erica is a coach for My College Audition. Thanks to Drew, my family, & The Collective. @espyres

Lael Van Keuren (Ensemble, Uptown Woman)

Broadway: Sister Act (original cast). 1st National: Finding Neverland (Sylvia Davies), Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert). Select regional: Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep), The Will Rogers Follies (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Mary Poppins (North Shore Music Theatre), Hello, Dolly! (Paper Mill Playhouse). TV: "The Tony Awards," "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," "Dancing with the Stars." In Him.

(Ensemble)

Sir Brock Warren is a multidisciplinary artist. Select credits: Ain't Too Proud: The Life & Times of the Temptations (Broadway); Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (First National Tour); Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Dundu Dole Urban African Ballet; and In the Heights (Warner Bros). Education: MBA, MS, BFA. Connect: @only1sirbrock. Reps: CTG.

Alan Wiggins is thrilled to be joining this incredible new show, working alongside a few familiar faces and many more whom I have admired from afar over the years. Broadway: The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical. Regional: Olney Theatre Center (Joseph...Dreamcoat - Helen Hayes nomination; Grease), Signature Theater (Saturday Night), Fulton Theater (Miss Saigon), PA Center Stage (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Five Guys Named Moe). Much love to my family and friends who have always stood by my side and pushed me to be the best I can be.

Kristen Beth Williams has been seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Pippin, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes and Promises, Promises. She originated the role of Sibella Hallward in the First National Tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, starred on the West End in Top Hat, and has performed as a soloist at New York's Town Hall, Carnegie Hall, and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Off-Broadway: Mack & Mabel (Encores!), The Marvelous Wonderettes. Regional credits include Eliza in My Fair Lady (Riverside Theatre), Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet (Great Lakes Theatre), Fiona in Shrek!(Sacramento Music Circus). Proud AEA Member. BFA: University of Oklahoma. Favorite roles to date: wife to Jimmy and mom to Jake! @kbdubsnyc

Hailee Kaleem Wright has appeared in regional musicals such as The Black Clown at The American Repertory Theatre/ Lincoln Center and Paradise Square at Berkeley Repertory Theater. Other credits include the National tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and a long list of national commercials for IKEA, Samsung, and Book of the Month Club to name a few. Hailee is a singer-songwriter and her original music can be streamed under the pseudonym Sapphire Hart. A native of Houston Texas and raised in Tennessee, Hailee is now happily bicoastal in NYC or LA. Look for Hailee on instagram @sapphire_hart or on her website at www.sapphirehart.com.

Photo Credit: Paradise Square, paradisesquaremusical.com.