Meet the Cast of LEMPICKA, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

EDEN ESPINOSA





is TAMARA DE LEMPICKA Eden Espinosa is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Eden’s passions also extend to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite musical Brooklyn on Broadway to currently starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Eden also led the cast of LaChuisa’s Rain at the Old Globe before beginning her rich collaboration with Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin and Lempicka. After developing the musical at both The Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, Eden is thrilled to be returning to Broadway to originate her second titular role, as ‘Tamara de Lempicka.’ Other favorites include ‘Trina’ in Falsettos (National Tour), ‘Daniela’ in In the Heights (Kennedy Center), ‘Emma Borden’ in Lizzie (Signature), and ‘Mary’ in Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington). Eden, an in-demand voiceover artist, was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as ‘The Queen of Hearts’ in Disney’s “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.” She is also known for her voice work as ‘Cassandra’ in “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” “Robot Chicken,” “MAD TV,” “Elena of Avalor,” and “Titan Maximum.” Eden’s albums Look Around and Revelation, her album of original music, can be found on all streaming platforms and are available at www.edenespinosa.com. Instagram @edenespinosa

AMBER IMAN

is RAFAELA Amber Iman is a performer, filmmaker, activist, and one of the most sought-after theatre artists and vocalists working today. A proud Howard University graduate, she debuted on Broadway as the High Priestess of Soul, ‘Nina Simone,’ in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe’s Shuffle Along beside theatre luminaries Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, etc. She was also in the first National Tour of the megahit musical Hamilton and has performed Off-Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, the Kennedy Center, and many more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. Favorite recent credits include ‘Nadira’ in Goddess (Berkeley Rep) and ‘Pam Brown’ in Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (A.C.T.). On TV, Amber has been seen on “High Maintenance” for HBO, and her self-produced short film, Steve, has been a critical darling at film festivals across the country and internationally, winning Best Short, Best Actress, and the Audience Choice Award. She starts production on her second short, Blackberry Winter, this Spring. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC. Her Webby Award-nominated one-woman show, An Evening with Amber Iman, is available on Audible! @amberiman_ amberiman.com

ANDREW SAMONSKY

is TADEUSZ LEMPICKI Andrew Samonsky originated the role of ‘Tadeusz Lempicki’ at La Jolla Playhouse in Lempicka. Andrew has appeared on Broadway as ‘Lt. Cable’ in the Tony Award-winning revival of South Pacific, where he was also seen in the “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS broadcast. Other Broadway credits include ‘Neville Landless’ in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and ‘Kenneth Ormisten’ in Scandalous. Andrew was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his portrayal of ‘Frank Russell’ in the Off-Broadway production of Michael John LaChuisa’s Queen of the Mist and was featured in the New York City Center Encores! productions of Fiorello! and Merrily We Roll Along. His national touring credits include ‘Kevin T.’ in Come From Away, ‘Robert Kincaid’ in The Bridges of Madison County, and ‘Nick’ in Disney’s On the Record. He has originated roles in Disney’s American premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame (‘Captain Phoebus’), Benny & Joon (‘Benny’), Somewhere in Time (‘Richard’), Tales of the City (‘Beauchamp’), and Little Miss Sunshine (‘Joshua’). Andrew has been a featured soloist with both the NY Philharmonic and Boston Pops. TV credits include “Madame Secretary” and “Elementary.” @asamonsky

GEORGE ABUD is MARINETTI George Abud is a proud Arab-American actor. Broadway: The Band’s Visit starring Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit starring Chita Rivera & Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: The Beautiful Lady directed by Anne Bogart (La MaMa Experimental Theatre); Cornelia Street opposite Norbert Leo Butz (Atlantic Theater Company); ‘Nerd Face’ in Emojiland (Drama Desk nomination, OOBC Recording); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui opposite Raúl Esparza, Nathan The Wiseopposite F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Allegro directed by John Doyle (all for Classic Stage Company); also, at Atlantic, The Band’s Visit directed by David Cromer; and Lolita, My Love opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: ‘Richard Nixon’ in The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical directed by Christopher Ashley, and ‘Marinetti’ in Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin (La Jolla Playhouse, Craig Noel nominations for both productions); ‘Lewis Chapman’ in August Rush (Paramount Theatre); Annie Get Your Gundirected by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); and ‘Puck’ in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Geva Theatre Center). georgeabud.com

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON

is SUZY SOLIDOR Natalie Joy Johnson is thrilled to return to Broadway and to ‘Suzy Solidor’ - having created the role in both the Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse productions. Other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots (‘Pat’) and Legally Blonde (‘Enid Hoopes’ - OBC). Other favorites include the first national tour of Legally Blonde(‘Paulette’), Southern Comfort (‘Cori’), and 2004’s Off-Broadway production of Bare: A Pop Opera (‘Nadia’). TV roles include “High Maintenance” (HBO) and “Difficult People” (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist - selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally, and creating two multi-year residencies at queer clubs in NYC. Her singles “Gorgine” and “Get Into It… Queen” (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and their videos can be found on YouTube. Proud graduate of Mary Washington.

ZOE GLICK is KIZETTE Zoe Glick is thrilled to be part of Lempicka after playing ‘Kizette’ in the 2023 Reading. Broadway: Frozen. Off-Broadway: Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons) and the lead role of ‘Sarah Silverman’ in The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater Company) for which she won the 2022 Broadway World Award for Best Performance in a Musical. National Tours: Les Misérables (Original Revival Cast), The Sound of Music. TV: “Schmigadoon!” and Spirited (Apple TV+), “Firebuds” (Disney+), “Bubble Guppies” (Nickelodeon). Special thanks to Craig Burns, Rachel Chavkin, Matt Gould, Carson Kreitzer, Anne Kauffman, Ellyn Marsh, Chris York, Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom (Stewart Talent), Susan Ferris (Bohemia Group), Jenny Niederhoffer, Seaview Productions and my friends and family for their love and support. IG @zozonyc

NATHANIEL STAMPLEY

is the BARON Broadway credits: Paradise Square, Cats, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple (original and the revival), The Lion King (Broadway and the West End). Off- Broadway performances: A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company; The Secret Life of Bees, Atlantic Theater Company; The First Noel, Classical Theatre of Harlem (AUDELCO nomination); Big Love, Signature Theatre (NY). Regional: Paul Robeson, Crossroads Theatre; Sweeney Todd, Signature Theatre (VA); Man of La Mancha (Jeff Award), The Bridges of Madison County (Jeff nom), Gypsy, Marriott Theatre; Dreamgirls, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Concerts: “Lyrics and Lyricists at 92Y,” “Grand Teton Music Festival,” The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Sound of Music at the Blossom Music Festival; Bernstein’s MASS, and West Side Story with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He is a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow (Ten Chimneys Foundation). For LC.

BETH LEAVEL is the BARONESS Beth Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Lempicka is her 14th Broadway show, following notable turns in The Prom, Baby It’s You, Bandstand, Crazy for You, 42nd Street, and more. Regionally, Beth has performed some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre, including ‘Mama Rose’ in Gypsy at The Muny. She has dazzled and delighted sold-out audiences across America with her award-winning cabaret act. Film/TV credits include Ghosts of Christmas Always, “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and the last episode of “E.R.” UNC-G alum, and proud recipient of the Human Rights Campaign (WCNY) Ally for Equality Award. This is for T.J., Sam, and Adam. www.bethleavel.net

MARIAND TORRES STANDBY FOR TAMARA DE LEMPICKA & THE BARONESS Mariand Torres was most recently seen in the sold-out run of Alicia Keys’ new musical, Hell’s Kitchen, at the Public Theater. Broadway credits include Hadestown (Fate) Wicked (Elphaba standby), In Transit (OBC). National Tour: Wicked (Elphaba). International: Prince of Broadway (Japan world premiere, directed by Harold Prince & Susan Stroman). Off-Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Select Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), ‘Eva Peron’ in Evita (Kansas City Rep), ‘The Lady of the Lake’ in Spamalot (Ogunquit Playhouse), ‘Helen Bechdel’ in Fun Home (Kansas City Rep), Giant (Signature Theatre). TV: “Law & Order: SVU,” “Madam Secretary.” Mariand can be heard as a principal vocalist in the Grammy-nominated recording of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots. Her favorite role is being Maia's mom.

ALEX AQUILINO ENSEMBLE Broadway: Wicked, Anastasia, An American in Paris. City Center: Hey, Look Me Over!, Me and My Girl, Mack & Mabel. Carnegie Hall’s West Side Story, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Tour: Flashdance. Ailey/Fordham Grad. All my gratitude to casting, this amazing creative team, MSA, my family and friends! @alexxaquilino

LAUREN BLACKMAN ENSEMBLE, U/S THE BARONESS, TAMARA DE LEMPICKA Broadway/NYC: Anastasia OBC, The Music Man, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. World Premieres: Little Dancer; Anastasia. National Tours: Hello, Dolly! 50th Anniversary Tour. Off-Broadway: Next Thing You Know, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Numerous cherished roles at our incredible regional theaters. TV: “PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary.” Thanks to Rochel @Saks& and Telsey, Craig Burns. Immense love to All my B’s and C. And especially the ‘Lempeople' I have had the privilege to love since 2018. Here It Is. @laurblackman

STEPHEN BROWER ENSEMBLE, U/S TADEUSZ LEMPICKI,

MARINETTI is an actor, writer, and comedian with a long list of very important credits. He’s been on Broadway (Anastasia), lead National Tours (Anastasia, An American in Paris, Pippin), headlined comedy clubs (Club Cumming, Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village, YAS Fest), and even appeared on an episode of “SNL” (John Mulaney was super nice). Stephen worked on the out-of-town tryouts of The Who’s Tommy and Once Upon a One More Time; he wrote a solo show called Palatable Gay Robot that premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Playbill Pick); he received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Texas State University. And yet, despite all of these professional achievements and personal milestones, Stephen's greatest contribution to society is a 60-second video called “Here Are Some Potatoes and If I Would Date Them.” Sarah Paulson reposted that video. Sarah, if you’re reading this, please follow me back. @stephenbrower StephenBrowerOnline.com

KYLE BROWN ENSEMBLE Original Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia (Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, u/s Dmitry), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Ensemble, pointe soloist, u/s Frank). Other Broadway credits include: An American in Paris (u/s Henri), Legally Blonde Carlos/Lowell (u/s Kyle/Dewey) World Premiere: The Devil Wears Prada. First National Touring productions of Legally Blonde & Wicked (u/s Fiyero) Television: FX series “Fosse/Verdon.” NY: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at City Center Encores. Trip of Love(u/s Peter). Regional: ‘Gregory Gardner’ in A Chorus Line (Paper Mill Playhouse). Training: CCM Follow @kylebrown_85

HOLLI' CONWAY ENSEMBLE, U/S RAFAELA was most recently seen on Broadway as an alternate in SIX: The Musical. While there, she became the first black woman to play the role of ‘Katherine Howard’ on Broadway and did so in the inaugural performance at the Lena Horne Theatre. (The first Broadway theater to be named after a woman.). Holli’ made her debut as an Ikette in the Original Broadway Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She is excited to be a part of telling yet another powerful woman's story on Broadway! Louisiana born and raised, she is a graduate of Northwestern State University and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She was crowned Miss Louisiana in 2018, making her only the third black woman to do so and the first to win with natural hair. Holli' proudly represented her state at Miss America by winning the talent competition and placing 2nd Runner-Up. She would like to send a huge thank you to Steve at 44 West Entertainment, Matt and the entire DGRW team, and The Telsey Office. "Much love to my powerful friends and family. Benjamin, you are my muse; I love you. All glory to God!" @Welcometo_holliwood

ABBY MATSUSAKA ENSEMBLE To say she’s grateful is an understatement. New York: Some Like it Hot (Broadway), Once Upon a Mattress (City Center Encores) Regional: The Karate Kid (Stages St. Louis), Hair (Asolo Rep). She graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. Thank you so much to this remarkable creative team, Dustin, Marc, and her unbelievably supportive friends and family. @abbyrose_m

JIMIN MOON ENSEMBLE First original Broadway cast!!! Freaking out!!! Still!!! Broadway: Aladdin. Beyond grateful to this team, A&R, CTC, and the whole Moon family. Proud Clown of Penn State MT23. 할머니 사랑해요. yktfv ;) follow along: @jiminmmoon

KHORI MICHELLE

PETINAUD ENSEMBLE is beyond thrilled to join this iconic group of revolutionaries in Lempicka! Her Broadway credits include Aladdin (OBC), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (OBC), Chicago the Musical and her principal debut in the company of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (OBC) where she landed a Chita Rivera Award nomination (Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway show) as well as a win (Outstanding Ensemble in a Bway show)! Some other theater credits include In the Heights (Kennedy Center), The Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center), The Color Purple(Nat. Tour), King Kong, American Dance Machine, Hercules and Black Swan. TV credits include: “Up Here” (Hulu), “Rent: Live” (FOX) , “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon),”Vinyl” (HBO), “The Knick” (Cinemax), and “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon). Eternal love to my Waynie, Carver, parents, family and CESD! @kmr8787

XIMONE ROSE ENSEMBLE, U/S RAFAELA Overjoyed to be here after first falling in love with the show in 2018! She/They. New Orleans native. University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program (GO BLUE!). Broadway: Once On This Island. Off-Broadway: Only Gold, We're Gonna Die. Tour: Into the Woods, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), Life After (The Old Globe), Macbeth in Stride (Shakespeare Theater Company). CGF Talent. For my friends, my family, and Matty! Stream my music on all platforms! @SimoneWithAnX Huzzah!

NICHOLAS WARD ENSEMBLE is excited and grateful to return to Broadway with this original beautiful new work. Broadway: The Music Man (OBC-Oliver Hix), The Lion King(Mufasa), Frozen, (OBC-King Agnarr), In Transit (OBC-Chris), On the Town (Workman, Miss Turnstiles Announcer). Eight New York City Center Encores!: Brigadoon, Cabin in the Sky, Pipe Dream, The Golden Apple, 1776, Zorba, Paint Your Wagon, Annie Get Your Gun. Lincoln Center: Camelot, Andrew Lippa’s I am Harvey Milk. 92nd Street Y: A Little Night Music (Mr. Lindquist), Audience Choice (Featured Vocalist) Caramoor: Over The Rainbow The Songs of Harold Arlen, Indianapolis Symphony Yuletide (Featured Soloist) Gulf Coast Symphony: A Tribute to Jerome Kern Touring: Showboat, Porgy & Bess, The Doo Wop Project. Solo Show: UPLIFT! Film & Television: “Schmigadoon!,” Frozen 2, Ricky and the Flash, “The Tony Awards,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” “The Disney Holiday Sing Along,” Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. Regional: Big River, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jesus Christ Superstar, Show Boat, Little Shop of Horrors, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tommy, Disney’s: The Little Mermaid, Ring of Fire, Guys and Dolls, Original Broadway Cast Recordings: The Music Man, Frozen, In Transit. Nicholas feels blessed for all of the inspiring adventures he's had on this journey through show business, and couldn’t have gotten here without the help of so many. I’m truly grateful. Insta: @nicholastheward

VERONICA FIAONI SWING, U/S KIZETTE, SUZY SOLIDOR Broadway debut! Regional: Chicago (The Muny), Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (TUTS), Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed). Tours: West Side Story, A Chorus Line (Maggie), Beetlejuice (Miss Argentina). TV: “American Horror Stories”, “Law and Order”, and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Much love and thanks to her entire family, Dino, CESD, and The Telsey Office. @vernyverny

MICHAEL MILKANIN SWING, DANCE CAPTAIN,

U/S THE BARON, MARINETTI (He/They) Broadway: Bad Cinderella; Kinky Boots. National Tours: Frozen; Bat Out of Hell; Kinky Boots. Regional: The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center); Paint Your Wagon (The Muny). Find me on Instagram: @mmilkanin

MARY PAGE NANCE SWING, U/S SUZY SOLIDOR is thrilled to finally be back with this Company, opening her fourth Original Broadway Show! She was previously seen in the OBC's of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, where she made her Principal Broadway Debut, The Great Comet, and Finding Neverland. Other Off-Broadway/Regional Productions include: Bright Star (1st National Tour), Black No More (The New Group), Encores!, When Change Comes, York Theatre Company, Olay Live!, American Repertory Theater, Emerson Colonial, A Chorus Line, UFOMT, VA Rep. TV/Film includes: Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix), “The Tony Awards,” “Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “GMA,” “The Today Show.” Director/Choreographer: We Came to Dance (Food Tank/NASA) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. BFA: SUNY Purchase. Mary Page also produces Broadway Talent for private events through her Production Company: Monocle Productions (name inspired by Lempicka!) and owns her own paper goods business called a page of mary. www.marypagenance.com IG: @marypagenance