Meet the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Grey Henson - Buddy the Elf Grey Henson received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his performance as Damian in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. He was recently seen playing Michael in tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center and Storyteller 2 in the Tony-nominated musical Shucked on Broadway. He played the role of Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway after originating the role on the first national tour. Grey recurred as Tate in “Girls5Eva” on Netflix and can be seen in the Sony Pictures film A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington. Carnegie Mellon University Drama. For Gavin.

Sean Astin - Santa Sean Astin is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. Astin is known for classic characters: Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Rudy in Rudy, Mikey Walsh in Spielberg’s The Goonies, Doug Whitmore in 50 First Dates, Bob Newby in Netflix’s Stranger Things and most recently Tyler on ABC’S The Conners. Astin is the son of luminary performers, Patty Duke and John Astin. Sean dedicates his performance to his Mrs. Claus, Christine Astin, for 32 holly jolly Christmases; his daughters Ali, Elizabeth, and Bella; and his longtime team of elves at Stewart Talent and Luber Roklin.

Kayla Davion - Jovie Kayla Davion is so excited to be returning to Broadway to spread some Holiday Cheer! Broadway: TINA: The Tina Turner Musical (Tina), Waitress (Ensemble/Dawn US), King Kong (Ensemble/Ann US). Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger (Florence). Regional: The Hippest Trip: Soul Train the Musical (Jody Watley). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Film: Better Nate Than Ever. She sends love to God, Mike, Mom, Ball State University, Nicolosi & Co, and Untitled Entertainment. “This one is for you, Nana.” “Lead with Love!” @Kayladavion

Michael Hayden - Walter Hobbs All My Sons, Festen, Henry IV, Judgment at Nuremberg (Tony nomination), Cabaret, Carousel. Off-Broadway: Lady From Dubuque, Measure for Measure, Dessa Rose, Far East. London: Cabaret, Carousel (Olivier Award nomination). Regional: Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Richard II, Merrily We Roll Along, Sweet Bird of Youth. Film: Charming Billy (American Film Institute Best Actor Award). TV: “Elementary,” “Chicago Fire,”all “Law and Orders,” “Murder One.”

Ashley Brown - Emily Hobbs Broadway: originated Mary Poppins (Outer Critics, Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Off-Broadway: How I Learned to Drive. National tours: Mary Poppins (Garland Award), The Sound of Music (Mother Abbess) and On the Record. Chicago Lyric: Oklahoma! (Laurey) and Showboat (Magnolia). Encores!: The Golden Apple (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso). The Muny: The Sound of Music (Maria) and Cinderella (Marie/Fairy Godmother). Concert: Ragtime (Mother).

Kai Edgar - Michael Kai Edgar is over the moon to make his Broadway debut with this story and company! Favorite credits: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Charlie, National Tour), A Christmas Story (Ralphie, Ahmanson Theatre), The Hours (Richie, Metropolitan Opera), The Secret Garden (Colin, Sacramento Music Circus). For Kalea, Kanoa, Audrey, Tommy, Al, Kendra, & family. @kaijosephedgar, kaiedgar.com

Jennifer Sanchez - Deb Elf marks Jennifer’s ninth show on Broadway and it’s the best Christmas gift she could ask for. She’d like to thank director Phil McKinley and MD Nate Patten for being earth angels from Wisconsin to Romania. Dedicated to the woman who embodies the true meaning of Christmas, Mariah Carey. @hennihennisanchez

Kalen Allen - Store Manager Kalen Allen is thrilled to make his Broadway debut! Known for his appearances on “The Ellen Show” and as a judge on the Food Network, he’s starring in Netflix’s Meet Me Next Christmas and recently released his debut album, Christmas Memories. He’s excited to finally put his theater degree to use! @thekalenallen

Michael Deaner - Little Boy Michael Deaner is thrilled to be a part of this holiday classic! Broadway: Leopoldstadt (Young Leo). Regional: A Bronx Tale (Young Calogero), A Christmas Story (Ralphie). Recordings: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical (Greg Heffley). Thanks to the creative team, Telsey, and Jana, Linda, Nicolina, CorrieAnn and Billy. Love to my family!

Bronwyn Tarboton - Ensemble Broadway: Harmony, Frozen. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man, Smokey Joe’s Cafe. National Tour: Frozen, A Chorus Line (Maggie). Bunch of regional, including Paper Mill Playhouse and MUNY. Bronwyn also works as an accompanist and vocal coach. Happy Holidays! insta: bronwyn_tarboton

Sydni Moon - Ensemble Broadway debut!! Regional: The Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, The Lex. BFA, University of Oklahoma. Thank you to the team and Daniel Hoff Agency! Love always to Mom, Dad, and Tyler. @sydni.moon

Rodney Thompson - Ensemble Broadway Debut! His theatrical credits include Funny Girl National Tour, The Muny, MTWichita, and Lyric Theatre OKC. He’s been seen in “Icon,” a music video by Todrick Hall. He thanks his family, CESD, and the Telsey office. OKCU Dance. @itzlilrodney

Clifton Samuels - Ensemble Broadway/Tours: Mrs. Doubtfire, Amazing Grace (OBC) Follies, A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway: Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard-Dir: Susan Stroman). TV/Film: “Feud: Capote….” (opposite Demi Moore); “The Blacklist”; “Younger”; “Boardwalk Empire”; Worth (Netflix); the Coen Bros’ Hail, Caesar!; The Unborn. Love to my fam. For Liza. @CliftonSamuels01

Michael Milkanin - Ensemble Broadway: Lempicka, Shucked, Bad Cinderella, Kinky Boots. National Tours: Disney’s Frozen, Bat Out of Hell, Kinky Boots. Regional: The Little Mermaid (Muny); Beauty and the Beast (Paper Mill); The Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center). Big thanks to Rachel Hoffman and CESD. @mmilkanin

David Paul Kidder - Ensemble The Who’s Tommy. Film: If. TV: “SNL,” “Fallon,” “Colbert,” “John Oliver,” 77th Tony Awards. NYC: The Joyce, BAM. National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Lisa, Danny, CESD, and The Elf Team. Always for Gram. @davidpaulkidder

J Savage - Ensemble Broadway: Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: Empire, A Sign of the Times, and Seesaw. Avid outdoorsman and vintage Barbie collector. Major thanks to DGRW, the entire Elf team, Telsey, his family, Santa, and most importantly, Jared. @jasavage5

Corinne Broadbent - Ensemble Broadway debut! Regional highlights: Tootsie (NSMT), Elf (Ogunquit), Falsettoland (MTC). Gratitude to Richard J. Hinds, Telsey, and Brian Herrick. Thanks to Daniel and all my supportive friends. Love to Mom, Dad, McKell, Allan and my two magical children. @corinne.broadbent

Halli Tolland - Ensemble Broadway: Carousel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Film: West Side Story, Maestro. National tours: Moulin Rouge! (dance captain, Nini U/S), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Veruca Salt), Cats. Regional: Sacramento Music Circus, The Muny, Music Theatre Wichita. BFA University of Michigan.

Cameron Anika Hill - Ensemble Cameron is a New York based actor, originally from New Jersey. She received a BFA in Musical Theater from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music. Most recently, she was on the 1st national tour of Roger’s and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! directed by Daniel Fish. Cameron has also appeared on Broadway (Dear Evan Hansen), on the first national tour of Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, Off-Broadway, regionally at theaters such as the MUNY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Music Theatre Wichita, Westchester Broadway Theater, Gretna Theatre, and more. On the screen you might have seen her on WeCrashed on AppleTV+, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness on Netflix, or Bernstein's Mass on PBS Great Performances. Cameron is a proud member of AEA.

Peli Naomi Woods - Ensemble Broadway debut! Recent credits: Frozen (National Tour); Once on This Island (SpeakEasy Stage Company). Special thanks to Daniel Hoff Agency, Telsey, and the creative team. All love and gratitude to friends and family for their unwavering support! @peli_woods

DeMarius Copes - Ensemble Broadway: Some Like It Hot (OBC), Mean Girls (OBC). Off-Brodway: Once Upon A Mattress (NYCC Encores!). Tours: Hamilton (2nd Nat’l), Newsies (1st Nat’l). Regional: Midnight in the Garden... (Goodman Theatre), Mean Girls (National Theatre), The Prom (Alliance Theatre), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre). TV/Film: Dear Evan Hansen, POSE, SNL, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Tony Awards (CBS). @demariusr_copes

Lizz Picini - Performer Lizz Picini is stoked to be making her Broadway debut this holiday season! Endless thanks to Phil, Liam, Ricky, Dave, CESD, Telsey, FGM, her mentors, dearest friends, and entire support system. Dad, Mom, Allie, Jo… this one’s for you! Ephesians 3:20 @lizzpicini

Austin Schulte - Performer Austin Schulte is overjoyed to be making his Broadway debut in Elf. Recent credits: Young Frankenstein (La Mirada); and Natasha, Pierre… (Pittsburgh CLO). He wants to thank his family, his teachers, and this incredible company. IG: @_austin_schulte

Asten Stewart - Performer Asten Stewart is so utterly thankful to join this fantastic company and to be making his Broadway debut. He could not have gotten to this point without his loving family, AMDA Faculty and CTG Family. #ClearIsHere