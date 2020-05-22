Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School
A Change In Me
A Favorite Role She's Had: Matilda in Matilda
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte
Jack Ducat from Carmel High School
What You'd Call A Dream
One of His Dream Roles: George in She Loves Me
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat
Anjelica Soto from Marian Catholic
In My Own Little Corner
A Favorite Role She's Had: Belle in Beauty and the Beast
Click Here for More Information on Anjelica Soto
Robert Montano from Centereach High school
Santa Fe
One of His Dream Roles: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano
Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan High School
If I Loved You - Carousel
A Favorite Role He's Had: Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan
Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School
Miracle of Miracles
A Performer He Looks Up To: Billy Porter
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino
Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High
Safer
A Performer She Looks Up To: Leslie Kritzer
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn
Emma Connors from Mark T. Sheehan High School
I'm Not Afraid of Anything
A Performer She Looks Up To: Taylor Swift
Click Here for More Information on Emma Connors
Ariana Molkara from Poly High School
Think of Me
A Performer She Looks Up To: Sierra Boggess
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Molkara
Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School
I'm Allergic To Cats
A Favorite Role He's Had: Uncle Fester in The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt
Olivia Zenetzis
Gimme Gimme
A Favorite Role She's Had: Ti Moune in Once on This Island
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Zenetzis
Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School
You There in the Back Row
A Favorite Role She's Had: Fiona in Shrek the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Molly Dubner
Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School
I Dreamed A Dream
One of Her Dream Roles: Lydia in Beetlejuice
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle
Hannah Carter from Wilmington Friends School
Cock-eyed Optimist
One of Her Dream Roles: Eurydice in Hadestown
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Carter
Cali Noack from Tomball Star Academy
Mr. Snow- Carousel
A Favorite Role She's Had: Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd
Click Here for More Information on Cali Noack
AND THE JUDGES SAVED...
Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School
So Much Better
Favorite Past Roles: Kate in Legally Blonde Jr., Ti Moune in Once on This Island, Lucy in 13
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Dorr
Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker, saved Bailey Dorr.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
