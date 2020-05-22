Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 15!

Article Pixel May. 22, 2020  

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School


A Change In Me

A Favorite Role She's Had: Matilda in Matilda
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte

Jack Ducat from Carmel High School


What You'd Call A Dream

One of His Dream Roles: George in She Loves Me
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat

Anjelica Soto from Marian Catholic


In My Own Little Corner

A Favorite Role She's Had: Belle in Beauty and the Beast
Click Here for More Information on Anjelica Soto

Robert Montano from Centereach High school


Santa Fe

One of His Dream Roles: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano

Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan High School


If I Loved You - Carousel

A Favorite Role He's Had: Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan

Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School


Miracle of Miracles

A Performer He Looks Up To: Billy Porter
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino

Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High


Safer

A Performer She Looks Up To: Leslie Kritzer
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn

Emma Connors from Mark T. Sheehan High School


I'm Not Afraid of Anything

A Performer She Looks Up To: Taylor Swift
Click Here for More Information on Emma Connors

Ariana Molkara from Poly High School


Think of Me

A Performer She Looks Up To: Sierra Boggess
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Molkara

Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School


I'm Allergic To Cats

A Favorite Role He's Had: Uncle Fester in The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt

Olivia Zenetzis


Gimme Gimme

A Favorite Role She's Had: Ti Moune in Once on This Island
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Zenetzis

Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School


You There in the Back Row

A Favorite Role She's Had: Fiona in Shrek the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Molly Dubner

Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School


I Dreamed A Dream

One of Her Dream Roles: Lydia in Beetlejuice
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle

Hannah Carter from Wilmington Friends School


Cock-eyed Optimist

One of Her Dream Roles: Eurydice in Hadestown
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Carter

Cali Noack from Tomball Star Academy


Mr. Snow- Carousel

A Favorite Role She's Had: Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd
Click Here for More Information on Cali Noack

AND THE JUDGES SAVED...

Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School


So Much Better

Favorite Past Roles: Kate in Legally Blonde Jr., Ti Moune in Once on This Island, Lucy in 13
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Dorr

Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker, saved Bailey Dorr.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.


Next on Stage

