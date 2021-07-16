Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 30!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Ana Velazquez - Black and Gold by Brenna Whitaker

Bella Dain - Big Time by Linda Eder

Bella Denton - I've Got the World on a String by Frank Sinatra

Emma Sucato - Tomorrow from Annie

Evangeline Joyce - Yorktown from Hamilton

Gabrielle Daniels - Life of the Party from The Wild Party

Giavanna Castelle - Stone Cold by Demi Lovato

Grayson Buchanan - Aquarius from Hair

Isabelle Awald - Dance at the Gym from West Side Story

Kari Erickson - Creep by Radiohead, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Kate Player - Roxie from Chicago

Kendall Smith - All That Jazz from Chicago

Lilly Dorton - You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray

Lily Lindstrom - Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!

Maddie Heckler - Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi

Maxwell Silverman - Dirty by Christina Aguilera

Meghan Cloutier - They Just Keep Moving the Line from SMASH

Melody Chen - Le Jazz Hot from Victor/Victoria

Philly Kang - I Had a Dream About You by Maury Yeston, Performed by Laura Osnes

Rachel Arianna - Found a New Baby from Bullets Over Broadway

Raven Alanes - Helpless from Hamilton

RJ Vandenbrouck - Cinema Italiano from Nine

Samantha DiGiorgio - Me and the Sky from Come From Away

Samia El-Erian - Jet Set from Catch Me If You Can

Sophia Maiello - Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate

Sylvia Sonenstein - Life with Harold from The Full Monty

Trenyce Nolan - Cold Hearted by Paula Abdul

Trixie Lu Kohlenberger - Shall We Dance from Crazy for You

Valeria Flores - You Give Love a Bad Name by Jon Bon Jovi, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Zachary Doran - This is How We Do It