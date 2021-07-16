Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 30!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Ana Velazquez - Black and Gold by Brenna Whitaker
Bella Dain - Big Time by Linda Eder
Bella Denton - I've Got the World on a String by Frank Sinatra
Emma Sucato - Tomorrow from Annie
Evangeline Joyce - Yorktown from Hamilton
Gabrielle Daniels - Life of the Party from The Wild Party
Giavanna Castelle - Stone Cold by Demi Lovato
Grayson Buchanan - Aquarius from Hair
Isabelle Awald - Dance at the Gym from West Side Story
Kari Erickson - Creep by Radiohead, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Kate Player - Roxie from Chicago
Kendall Smith - All That Jazz from Chicago
Lilly Dorton - You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray
Lily Lindstrom - Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!
Maddie Heckler - Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi
Maxwell Silverman - Dirty by Christina Aguilera
Meghan Cloutier - They Just Keep Moving the Line from SMASH
Melody Chen - Le Jazz Hot from Victor/Victoria
Philly Kang - I Had a Dream About You by Maury Yeston, Performed by Laura Osnes
Rachel Arianna - Found a New Baby from Bullets Over Broadway
Raven Alanes - Helpless from Hamilton
RJ Vandenbrouck - Cinema Italiano from Nine
Samantha DiGiorgio - Me and the Sky from Come From Away
Samia El-Erian - Jet Set from Catch Me If You Can
Sophia Maiello - Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate
Sylvia Sonenstein - Life with Harold from The Full Monty
Trenyce Nolan - Cold Hearted by Paula Abdul
Trixie Lu Kohlenberger - Shall We Dance from Crazy for You
Valeria Flores - You Give Love a Bad Name by Jon Bon Jovi, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox