Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3!
In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Tristan Hill from FLVS
Broadway Melody from Singin in the Rain
READ: Tristan Hill Uses Performing to Express Himself
Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for Performing Arts
Mein Herr from Cabaret
READ: Khandice Anselm Stopped Worrying About Perfection and Focused on Her Love of Dance
Becca Perron from Encore Performers
I'm A Brass Band from Sweet Charity
And the judges saved...
Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School
Mambo from West Side Story
Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and special guest judge Tony Yazbeck saved Hannah Lieberoff.
READ: Hannah Lieberoff Loves the Joy That Comes from Musical Theatre
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Learn more HERE.
More Hot Stories For You
-
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....
VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden
The international smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY opens at Ostgotateatern in Sweden this month....