Next On Stage Dance

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3!

In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Oct. 2, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

Tristan Hill from FLVS


Broadway Melody from Singin in the Rain

READ: Tristan Hill Uses Performing to Express Himself

Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for Performing Arts


Mein Herr from Cabaret

READ: Khandice Anselm Stopped Worrying About Perfection and Focused on Her Love of Dance

Becca Perron from Encore Performers


I'm A Brass Band from Sweet Charity

READ: Becca Perron is Proof That Hard Work Always Pays Off

And the judges saved...

Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School


Mambo from West Side Story

Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and special guest judge Tony Yazbeck saved Hannah Lieberoff.

READ: Hannah Lieberoff Loves the Joy That Comes from Musical Theatre

Learn more HERE.


