Tristan Hill Uses Performing to Express Himself - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Tristan Hill is dancing for In Motion Arts Alliance!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Tristan Hill shares more about his charity, his favorite role he's had in the past, and his experience seeing Newsies on Broadway!

Vote for Tristan HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied because I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn and grow as an artist by receiving valuable feedback from amazing broadway professionals.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Performing gives me the opportunity to express myself and touch others through this special art form.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

One of my favorite memories was getting to play Mufasa in my school production because Lion King was my first ever musical I saw so playing that role was very special.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose In Motion Arts Alliance because their mission is to provide Greater Orlando young artists: education, training, and performance opportunities to develop a voice, empowering them to speak to audiences using the universal language of performance art.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I remember seeing Newsies on Broadway in the orchestra 3rd-row center, and I remember being in awe of how amazing the dancing was. After I saw it, I was inspired to continue training towards my goal of being on Broadway someday.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Andy Blankenbuehler

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I having been training and practicing my craft while also teaching and taking classes on zoom.

Share a fun upcoming project!

Last year I had the most incredible time working with Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, and more on the upcoming Netflix Holiday Musical Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!

