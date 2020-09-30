Hannah Lieberoff Loves the Joy That Comes from Musical Theatre - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Hannah Lieberoff is dancing for Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Inc.!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Hannah Lieberoff shares more about her charity, why she applied for Next on Stage, and tells us about all of the baking she's been doing!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I always think that it is fun to try something new and did it because musical theater is my favorite dance style. I also have never entered a contest like this before and it was the BEST decision I have ever made!!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theater means everything to me!!! I have been performing musical theatre solos since the age of 5 and have just continued to grow a love and passion for it. It makes me smile and being able to show my true personality while doing something I love is the best feeling. Doing anything in musical theater gives me so much joy and that feeling never goes away. I love it so so much!!!

What is a fond theater memory you have?

One of my fondest musical theater memories was playing Milky White the cow from Into The Woods. It was my first ever production! At first, I was a little sad I didn't get Little Red (it's showbiz Hannah come on) but it really was the best casting for me and SO much fun!!! Before tech week I broke my foot and ended up in a boot for 6 weeks but nothing was going to stop me from dancing and being the best Milky White ever! I like to think I stole the show, without saying a word, as my face said it all! This was the moment my passion for performing started and my wonderful musical theater journey began.

What charity did you pick and why?

My charity is Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Inc. I choose this charity because my older brother passed away when he was a baby and now watches over me every day. My family has been involved with this organization since before I was born. We have a Share walk every year so that parents can walk the steps their baby's never got to. It is an event I look forward to every year.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

A memory I will never forget is when I saw Beautiful the Musical at the Fox. I told my mom that I wanted to sing like the girl on stage. I loved all the music and played on repeat for the next several months. (sorry mom) Also one of my Musical Theater dance solos was to the song Locomotion and Beautiful has been my favorite musical since I saw it.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

I would love Whitney Carson from Dancing With The Stars to teach me ballroom, especially Latin ballroom! Bring on the Cha Cha!!!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

During quarantine, I have been baking SO many things. I've made cookies, brownies, cupcakes, snickerdoodles, a cake....the list goes on and on! I also tried to play acoustic guitar and teach myself, that didn't really go well. But I am trying to stay positive because I am still learning.

What is something about yourself that people might not know?

A fun fact about me is I am severely lactose intolerant so whatever bake goods I make have to be dairy-free. I have been this way for 4 years. It was really hard to give up because I loved ranch dressing and put it on anything that went into my mouth!! Sometimes I am very sad I can't eat it, but in the end, I feel so much better without dairy in my life!!

