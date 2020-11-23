MeaningfulMonday - Meet Maryn with The Thespian Relief Fund

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!

Meet Maryn, who is is helping school theatre departments in need by raising money for The Thespian Relief Fund!

What does The Thespian Relief Fund do?

Thespian Relief Fund helps struggling fine arts programs around the country. Many middle/high schools rely on the the money they raise from their spring shows to fund their programs the following year but because of the pandemic many programs had to cancel their shows putting their programs in Jeopardy.

How did you get involved?

As part of my Bat Mitzvah project I wanted to find an organization that really fit with my personality and after doing my research on the Thespian Relief Fund, I knew it was perfect.

What inspired you to join this opportunity?

I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful and supportive fine arts department at my school. Being a part of this program has helped me build my confidence, build friendships, and build my appreciation for the fine arts. It is this appreciation that led me to want to help other students to have the same opportunities through the fine arts.

Share a fond memory from your time working with The Thespian Relief Fund.

While there are so many, I would say opening night of our middle school play. I coordinated with my school and the charity to create and place a QR code in the virtual playbill. Before the curtain went up, I was able to address the audience and tell them about the Thespian Relief Fund and point them to the QR code and a text number they could donate to. I was able to raise over $1,500 so far and we have another event still to come.

What does giving back mean to you?

First, I am extremely lucky to attend a school with such an amazing and strong performing arts program. It has truly become my passion. There are kids all around this country that have that same passion as I do or do not know that passion is even inside them until they are exposed to an arts program. Giving back is doing what I can to raise awareness and funds to help others find or continue their passion and not let money stand in the way of finding that passion.

What does performing arts mean to you?

As I said earlier, the performing arts has really helped build my confidence in myself. It has helped me build friendships that I hope will last a lifetime and I feel as though I bring joy to others when I perform. Being a part of a program at this age has really exposed me to something I am quite passionate about.

What events do you have coming up?

I am so excited about a virtual event that, with the support of my school and the organization, I have been able to arrange. Frosty Fest will take place on December 11th. There will be songs and monologues from various South Florida Thespian Troupes as well as a surprise guest or maybe two provided by the charity. It will be held via zoom where you can purchase the code for entry with proceeds going to the Thespian Relief Fund. I am so excited about this.

