Mayor de Blasio Estimates 80,000 Jobs Saved by NYC's Open Restaurants Program
Mayor Bill de Blasio has estimated that the city of New York's Open Restaurants Program has saved approximately 80,000 jobs, ABC 7 reports.
de Blasio said that 9,000 restaurants are taking part in the program, which allows them to offer outdoor dining and promote open space and social distancing. The program started during Phase 2 of the reopening plan.
The mayor also announced on Monday that the program will return on June 1, 2021 or sooner.
The city offers two options for this temporary outdoor dining setup. The first is Open Restaurants, in which ndividual food establishments may apply and self-certify to use the sidewalk or curb lane adjacent to their business. The second option is Open Streets: Restaurants, in which community based organizations, BIDs or groups of three or more restaurants on a single block can join together to apply online for weekend-only outdoor dining on streets closed to traffic.
Read more on ABC 7 and watch the report below:
