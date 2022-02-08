Max von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Bryce Pinkham & More to Lead Concert Version of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced casting for their next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert version of It Happened in Key West. Based on a true story, this exciting new romantic musical comedy is written by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James.

The event will take place on March 7th at Duane Park and will star Tony Nominees Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Holiday Inn) and Max von Essen (Anastasia, An American in Paris) alongside Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Finding Neverland) Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Pierre Marias (Aladdin), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Mikaela Bennett (Renascence, The Golden Apple) and Jonathan Hoover (A Chorus Line).

Directed by Chad Austin with musical direction by Nick Wilders, It Happened in Key West is a musical as eclectic and colorful as the island itself - an oddball comedy shifting between the absurdly hilarious and the profoundly moving. A continuation of Abingdon's Broadway on the Bowery series, the evening will bring together two of New York City's most crowded thoroughfares, Broadway and Bowery, which lie a very short distance apart but epitomize the divide between "uptown glamour" and "downtown edge." The two will merge together for an evening not to be missed.

Broadway on the Bowery presents It Happened in Key West will take place at 7.30pm on March 7th at Duane Park, NYC. For more information or reservations please contact: broadwayonthebowery@abingdontheatre.org.