Matthew Broderick to Guest Star on ELSBETH with Son James Wilkie Broderick

Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick is set to appear as a special guest star in a 2025 episode of CBS crime drama Elsbeth. Deadline reports that The Producers star will be joined onscreen by James Wilkie Broderick, Matthew's son, in what will be their first joint television appearance.

As per usual with Elsbeth, the guest star (often a Broadway or stage alum) also serves as the murderer in the episode, which follows attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she attempts to solve the case. Matthew Broderick will play Lawrence Grey, an admission consultant who always manages to enroll children of the Manhatten elite to top institutions, regardless of their academic qualifications. James Wilkie Broderick will play Carl, an employee at Lawrence Grey’s company.

Other Broadway alums this season include Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams, Laurie Metcalf, and Eric McCormack. Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and André De Shields all appeared in the first season of the show.

Matthew Broderick was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite alongside his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker. Additionally, he was seen in The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theatre, The Seafarer at the Irish Repertory Theatre and The Closet at the 2018 Williamstown Theater Festival. Previously, he starred in The New Group's US premiere of Wallace Shawn's Evening at the Talk House at the Pershing Square Signature Center and in the off-Broadway production of Shining City at the Irish Repertory Theatre, for which he earned an Obie Award for both performances.

About Elsbeth

Elsbeth is an American police procedural comedy-drama television series that premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife (2009–2016) and The Good Fight (2017–2022). The series focuses on the offbeat Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional but astute attorney who, after a successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations, and corner criminals alongside the NYPD. She is assigned to oversee a monitorship or consent decree after some controversial arrests.