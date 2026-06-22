Matteo Lane and Caleb Hearon to Host CHICAGO Post Show Talkback

Chicago will host a post-show conversation with new “Billy Flynn” Matteo Lane and Caleb Hearon. All audience members who have tickets to the Thursday, June 25th at 7pm performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this post-show event.

Audience Rewards members can earn up to 3,000 Bonus ShowPoints Per Ticket by attending this performance. For tickets and information, visit: https://www.audiencerewards.com/experiences/razzle-dazzle-em-and-celebrate-pride-with-matteo-lane-and-Chicago-on-broadway

Matteo Lane is known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Chicago Theater and The Kennedy Center. He has several stand up specials, including: Al Dente, streaming on Hulu/Disney+, Hair Plugs & Heartache, and The Advice Special. Described by Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane has over 4.5 million followers across social media. On screen, his credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, and Maintenance Required. Matteo can also be seen in Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and The Joan Rivers Tribute on NBC/Peacock.

Caleb Hearon

Caleb Hearon is a comedian, actor, writer, and director. Caleb has been included in The Washington Post’s “Next 50” list, Rolling Stone’s “25 Most Influential Creators”, The Hollywood Reporter’s “Most Powerful Influencers.” Caleb most recently starred in Disney’s global box-office breaking The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 classic film. Up next, Caleb appears in Netflix’s Little Brother next to John Cena, ERIC ANDRE, and Chris Meloni coming June 26, 2026.

Caleb recently debuted his first comedy special Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian on HBO Max, which earned him a Critics Choice Nomination for “Best Comedy Special.” Caleb created and hosts the popular podcast, “So True with Caleb Hearon,” which has been nominated for a 2026 iHeartPodcast Award for "Best Host" category, a 2025 iHeartPodcast Award for “Best Emerging” and a 2026 GLAAD Media Award for “Best Podcast.”

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