Matt Doyle, Montego Glover & More Join Line-Up for Only Make Believe Gala

Only Make Believe is celebrating the start of its 25th anniversary year with their annual gala held on Monday October 28th at the St. James Theatre to recognize those who have shown support through their dedication to philanthropy while raising crucial funds for their interactive theatre programming.

This year’s event will honor Sam Khichi with the OMB Founder’s Award, 11 year old Max Pisarczyk with the Clay Stefanki Award and OMB Founder Dena Hammerstein with the Visionary Award.

Directed by Tony award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony award nominee Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail. Special guests will include: Jude Law, Rachel Dratch, Matt Doyle, Montego Glover, Lena Hall, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more to be announced.

Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth. OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child’s imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. Our programming empowers children to explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking, and discover the fun-filled experience of expressing emotions through interactive theatre.

Learn more at www.onlymakebelieve.org