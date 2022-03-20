Massapequa Philharmonic features Tchaikovsky Competition Winner Zlatomir Fung at Adelphi

The Massapequa Philharmonic, Long Island's Premiere Symphony Orchestra, will make its first appearance at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center on April 3rd at 3pm with a program entitled "Slavonic Serenade". Music Director David Bernard will lead the orchestra in Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Liszt Les Preludes and Dvořák's Cello Concerto. The cello soloist will be Zlatomir Fung, International soloist and Gold Medalist-and youngest winner-of the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition.

"We are thrilled to bring Zlatomir Fung to the beautiful Adelphi Performing Arts Center," says PACS Music Director David Bernard. "Zlatomir is an incredible talent, and we are proud to offer this rare opportunity to hear this sought after artist perform the notable, brilliant and endearing Dvořák's Cello Concerto. This is an opportunity that must not be missed," says Bernard.

This concert will offer a limited number of 'InsideOut seats' that place audience members onstage with the musicians. InsideOut Concerts, developed by David Bernard, brings audiences closer to the music and the music making, turning a concert into a fully immersive experience. David Bernard's InsideOut Concerts is regularly featured by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony in New York City and by other symphony orchestras including the Greenwich (CT) Symphony and the Danbury (CT) Symphony.

Says Bernard, "InsideOut not only develops new audiences for classical music, but places the Symphonic Concert on the same level as fully immersive events, like escape rooms and immersive theater. It is equally as thrilling to newcomers to classical music as to seasoned concertgoers. We are very excited about helping to grow classical music audiences on Long Island."

The Massapequa Philharmonic has brought engaging and innovative programs to Long Island audiences at the Madison Theatre in Rockville Center and at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, including a multimedia presentation of Gustav Holst's "The Planets" in collaboration with Dr. Jackie Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History and Hayden Planetarium.

"Slavonic Serenade", will be performed at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center, One South Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530, on Sunday, April 3rd at 3PM. Tickets are available at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center's website through this link: https://www.adelphi.edu/events/massapequa-philharmonic-presents-slavonic-serenade-brahms-liszt-dvorak/