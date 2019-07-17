Martha Plimpton Withdraws from Steppenwolf Ensemble

Steppenwolf's Ensemble is one of the most prestigious gatherings of names in theatre including stars such as Annette Bening, Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts. One among them also includes star of stage and screen Martha Plimpton, up until recently. According to the Chicago Tribune, Plimpton has withdrawn from the Ensemble.

Steppenwolf's Ensemble makes no requirement of its members to actually perform or work within the Chicago company with any regularity, thus exiting the group is extremely rare. Plimpton has made no comment about her decision, and Steppenwolf has merely mentioned her busy schedule as a possible reason.

For more, visit the Chicago Tribune here.

Plimpton is currently appearing in Lynn Nottage's Sweat in the West End. Additional theatre credits include Other Desert Cities (Old Vic); Company (New York Philharmonic); A Delicate Balance (John Golden, NY); Pal Joey - Tony nomination (Roundabout, NY); Top Girls - Tony nomination (MTC); Cymbeline, The Coast of Utopia - Outer Critics' Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play and Tony nomination (Lincoln Centre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (NYSF/Shakespeare in the Park); Pericles, Boston Marriage (Public, NY); The False Servant (Classic Stage Co.); Flesh and Blood (New York Theatre Workshop); Hobson's Choice - OBIE Award for Outstanding Performance (Atlantic, NY); Hedda Gabler (Long Wharf, Steppenwolf); The Glass Menagerie, Playboy of the Western World, The Libertine (Steppenwolf); Uncle Vanya, The Heidi Chronicles, The Sisters Rosensweig, Robbers (Seattle Repertory Theater). Martha is an ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theater Company and has also performed in numerous concerts including All The Presidents Mann (Joe's Pub/Bard Spiegeltent/Jazz At Lincoln Center) and Martha Plimpton Sings (Jazz At Lincoln Center).

On film, Plimton can be seen in Hello Again; Company; Pecker; 200 Cigarettes; Eye of God; I'm Not Rappaport; I Shot Andy Warhol; Beautiful Girls; Mrs Parker & The Vicious Circle; Stanley & Iris; Parenthood; Another Woman; Running On Empty; Stars & Bars; Shy People; The Mosquito Coast; The Goonies; The River Rat.

Her television credits include Brockmire; Younger; The Black List; The Real O'Neals; Raising Hope - Emmy Nomination and Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Comedy; The Good Wife - Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series; How to Make it in America; Grey's Anatomy; Law and Order: SVU; Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

