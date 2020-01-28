Martha Graham Dance Company Will Present GRAHAMDECONSTRUCTED: NOGUCHI/GRAHAM AND CIRCE

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series continues with GrahamDeconstructed featuring Martha Graham's 1963 work Circe. GrahamDeconstructed will take place on Tuesday, February 25, and Wednesday, February 26, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street (11th floor), in Manhattan.

This studio event features a rehearsal run-through of the newly reconstructed Circe, Graham's atmospheric take on the Sorceress and her band of bewitched animals as they try to seduce Odysseus. Circe, which features all of the men of the Company and a sublime set by Isamu Noguchi, has not been seen onstage in more than 15 years. Audience members will learn about the backstory of the work from Artistic Director Janet Eilber, and will have a chance to wander through and photograph the Noguchi sets.

Circe will be played by So Young An with Graham stars Lloyd Knight and Ben Schultz as Odysseus and his Helmsman. The Snake, Lion, Goat, and Deer will be danced by Lorenzo Pagano, Lloyd Mayor, Jacob Larsen, and Alessio Crognale respectively.

GrahamDeconstructed offers audiences a unique opportunity to view great Graham works up close and to hear about the artistic and historical context of their creation from Artistic Director Janet Eilber. The program provides a glimpse of the artistic labor that goes on every day at the Martha Graham Studios to preserve and augment Martha Graham's great legacy.

Tickets for GrahamDeconstructed are $25 (general) / $15 (students with valid ID) and can be purchased online at www.marthagraham.org/studioseries.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a world leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that offer a rich thematic narrative, the Company creates new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Herod Atticus Theatre on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. www.marthagraham.org.





