Martha Graham Dance Company Presents New Digital Programs

Featuring Martha Graham's masterwork Night Journey.

The Martha Graham Dance Company continues its online programming on Patreon bringing the groundbreaking, iconic work of Martha Graham and the Company's commissioned contemporary choreographers to audiences around the world.

This season, the Company's digital offerings are curated thematically by month. The November programming includes a Martha Matinee, a GrahamDeconstructed event, dancer mini-videos, and a Zoom Q&A with Graham experts-all focusing on Martha Graham's 1947 masterwork Night Journey.

A streamed series featuring gems from the archives and performances from the Company's extensive repertory, Martha Matinees are hosted by Artistic Director Janet Eilber and include a live chat with Eilber and special guests. The new digital Studio Series will present livestreams and recordings as part of GrahamDeconstructed, which offers audiences an opportunity to hear about the artistic and historical context of Graham classics, and NEW@Graham, which provides a look inside the creative process of new works for the Company. Along with weekly mini-videos from the dancers, there will be a Zoom wrap-up event each month-a live Q&A session with Graham experts focused on the monthly theme.

All offerings and events are available starting at $3 per month via Patreon. Membership packages are available at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance.

Wednesday, November 4, and Saturday, November 7, 2:30pm

Martha Matinee

The matinee focuses on Graham's masterwork Night Journey, a reimagining of the tragedy of Oedipus as told through the eyes of his wife and mother Jocasta. It will include rare clips of Graham as Jocasta onstage in the 1950s and in the complete film of the work directed by Nathan Kroll. Viewers are invited to the live chat discussion that takes place throughout the screening.

Tuesday, November 17, 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed

Night Journey - Graham's Greatest Greeks

A short conversation with generations of cast members via Zoom will introduce a complete performance of Night Journey from 2016. The film will be annotated with quotes from Graham's eloquent and revealing writings about the dance and her process during the creation.

Wednesday, November 25, 5pm

Zoom wrap-up of the month's events centered on Night Journey with a Q&A with Graham experts.

