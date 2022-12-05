Martha Graham Dance Company Presents NEW@Graham With Annie Rigney, January 24â€“25

The January installment of the Martha Graham Dance Company's popular Studio Series features a work-in-progress showing of choreographer Annie Rigney's new work for the Company.

Rigney's work explores the concept of the edge effect. Rigney is interested in looking at the body as an ecosystem, and in exploring what happens when it collides, merges with, and melts into another body. She writes: "Is there a third unique quality that can only exist as a result of our physical overlap and entanglement? What does this look like explored through dance?"

The showing will include a discussion with Rigney and the dancers. The new work will have its world premiere at The Joyce Theater in April 2023.

NEW@Graham will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Livestream tickets are available for $25 (includes the option to watch for seven days after the event). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor, in Manhattan.

Annie Rigney is a New York-based choreographer, Gaga teacher, and Ilan Lev Method therapist. She has danced with the Batsheva Ensemble, Inbal Pinto, and Avshalom Pollak Dance Company, and spent many years performing in Punchdrunk's New York City production of Sleep No More. Rigney was a guest choreographer for the fall 2021 concert at SUNY Purchase, and her work has been presented by Batsheva Studios in Tel Aviv, at Joyce Soho, Arts on Site, the Berkeley Repertory Theater, and the University of the Arts. Her choreographic work Galithea was recently featured as a part of the 92nd Street Y's Future Dance Festival and was presented at The Joyce Theater by the Martha Graham Dance Company. Rigney operates a private practice in the Ilan Lev Method, treating dancers and other artists for injury and functional limitations and teaches regularly in and around the New York area.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the development of contemporary dance since its founding in 1926. Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Herod Atticus Theatre on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. For more information about the Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.