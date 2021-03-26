Mark Campbell Presents A Program Of New Work With NYFOS Next

A new first. In its decade-long history, New York Festival of Song's NYFOS Next series has never devoted an entire program to the work of one lyricist. On April 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, NYFOS will break that tradition in a virtual concert celebrating the work of renowned Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning lyricist/librettist Mark Campbell.

This 40-minute NYFOS Next concert will also be noteworthy because it will offer a preview of Mr. Campbell's new work and present selections from operas that were postponed due to the pandemic or works Mr. Campbell has written during the past year. These will include songs from: Edward Tulane (Minnesota Opera), A Nation of Others (Oratorio Society of New York), The Secret River (Opera Orlando), A Sweet Silence in Cremona (Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò/Center for Contemporary Opera) and a new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall (New York City Opera). It will also feature songs from My Own Country, currently featured in West Edge Opera's Aperture initiative and Unruly Sun, a theatrical song cycle inspired by Derek Jarman's Modern Nature. Composers include: Iain Bell, Daron Hagen, Paul Moravec, Roberto Scarcella Perino, Paola Prestini, Matthew Ricketts, Kamala Sankaram, and Stella Sung.

As always, Steven Blier, Artistic Director of NYFOS, will be on hand to offer witty and elucidatory commentary and will interview Mr. Campbell about his career and the creation of each song. The program will be performed by soprano Jessica Fishenfeld, mezzo-soprano Olivia Cosío, baritone Brian James Myer, and tenor Joshua Blue, accompanied on piano by musical director, Danny Zelibor.

Mr. Blier enthuses: "Mark Campbell combines two qualities that rarely come together in one writer: a razor-sharp command of language, and a subtle understanding of dramatic shape. His wit as a lyricist is on a par with the greats (Cole Porter, Arnold Weinstein), and his savvy for structuring a libretto places him at the top of the field today. I am very proud to focus on his collaborations with eight contemporary composers in this program of world premieres."

Mr. Campbell adds: "I'm honored that NYFOS-an organization I admire profoundly-is featuring my work in NYFOS Next's first ever program devoted to a lyricist. NYFOS's concerts are always revelatory. Steve Blier is a musical magician who helps audiences hear songs in new ways, somehow makes education entertaining and even rewards us with the occasional bit of choice musical gossip. With NYFOS, a song is never just a song."

