Marissa McGowan of DCPA's THE CONSTANT WIFE Will Takeover BWW Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes with Marissa McGowan of The Denver Center for the Performing Arts's The Constant Wife tomorrow, October 6th as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram! McGowan will show followers what a two show day is like." McGowan stars as "Maria-Louise Durham" in the production.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) presents The Constant Wife by W. Somerset Maugham. Constance Middleton cheerfully plays her traditional role as the intelligent, charming housewife of a successful doctor. As her friends and family keep secrets close to their chest, she has nothing to hide - and everything to gain. This cheeky satire pokes holes in the expectations of relationships, fidelity and social roles that were just as relevant in the 1920s as they are today.

Featuring an infectiously plucky heroine at the helm who Variety calls "an antecedent to the women of Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City," The Constant Wife takes joy in the imperfections of life and applauds those who elude the strict confines of society to discover true happiness.

The Denver production of The Constant Wife will feature Gretchen Egolf (Broadway's Jackie, Ring Round the Moon) as Constance, Wayne Kennedy (DCPA Theatre Company's Human Error, Off-Center's The Wild Party) as Bentley, Julia Knitel (national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Martha Culver, Miriam A. Laube (DCPA Theatre Company's world premiere of The Book of Will) as Barbara Fawcett, Rodney Lizcano (Colorado Shakespeare Festival's Richard III) as Mortimer Durham, Robert Mammana (Broadway's Les Misérables) as John Middleton, Marissa McGowan (DCPA Theatre Company's Human Error) as Maria-Louise Durham, Carol Schultz (Lincoln Center Theater's Abe Lincoln in Illinois ) as Mrs. Culver, and Estes

Tarver (Playmaker's Repertory Company's Tuesdays with Morrie ) as Bernard Kersal.

DCPA alum Shelley Butler (Human Error, The Most Deserving) returns to direct this contagious classic comedy that includes designs by Takeshi Kata (Scenic Designer), Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer, DCPA's Human Error), Tom Ontiveros (Lighting Designer), Jason Ducat (Sound Designer, DCPA's Human Error), Allison Horsley (Dramaturg,), Kathryn G. Maes, PhD. (Voice and Dialect), Harriet Bass, CSA and

Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (Stage Manager) and Heidi Echtenkamp (Assistant Stage Manager).

The production runs until October 21. Tickets for The Constant Wife may be purchased at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex at 14th and Curtis.



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is the largest non-profit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. Last season the DCPA engaged with more than 1.2 million visitors, generating a $150 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Additionally, DCPA Education serves more than 105,000 students of all ages and skill levels through classes, in-school programs, matinees and audience engagement

opportunities. Programming at the DCPA is made possible through the generous support of the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District; Theatre Company sponsors Larimer Square and Daniel L. Ritchie, and media sponsors The Denver Post and CBS4.

