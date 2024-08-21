Marie Kohler's Play MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS Released by Dramatic Publishing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical publisher Dramatic Publishing has released MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS by noted Wisconsin playwright Marie Kohler. The play is freely adapted from the classic 18th-century novel by Daniel Defoe. This is the second play of Kohler's work recently published through Dramatic Publishing. Her other play BOSWELL was published in July 2024. Both plays are now available for theaters everywhere to produce.

Play Description: Moll Flanders' mythic drive for love and survival led her to astonishing adventures - romantic escapades, multiple marriages and a career as an infamous London thief. The play begins on the eve of Moll's hanging at Newgate Prison as she tells her story to the minister, who is bent on offering her a last, unlikely chance at salvation. The play tracks a double journey of transformation for both Moll and the minister, who cannot help being mesmerized - and moved - by her astounding tale. MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS explores the influence of gender, class, free will and luck in an era as wildly entrepreneurial as our own.

To learn more about the play and its past production information, please visit: mariekohler.com/midnight-and-moll-flanders

Cost: MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS is available to theaters, bookstores and individuals to purchase directly through Dramatic Publishing. The cost is $10.95 per digital script. To purchase the script and for additional details on cast size, streaming rights, the target audience and approximate running time, please visit the designated MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS page on the Dramatic Publishing site.

The digital script for her other play BOSWELL can also be purchased through her designated BOSWELLpage on the Dramatic Publishing site. To learn more about the publication of BOSWELL, please visit: mariekohler.com/s/BOSWELL-Publicaton-Press-Release.pdf

In addition to the digital script, both plays will also be available in playbook format soon. Please check Dramatic Publishing for availability.

For additional info: To keep up to date on Marie Kohler's other work, including directing and writing, please visit mariekohler.com/contact to sign up for her regular e-blasts.

About Marie Kohler

Marie Kohler is an American playwright, director, writer and producer. Her plays have earned nominations for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (twice), the American Theatre Critics Association's "Best New Regional Play," the Playwrights' Center Lab (Finalist), Abingdon Award, Wisconsin Wrights (twice), Todd McNerney Playwriting Award, Charlotte Repertory Theater Award and Playwrights' First Award (semi-finalist).

Her play BOSWELL captured four-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and went on to a sold-out Off-Broadway run at 59E59 Theaters (2022). MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS, among her other plays, earned multiple "Best of the Year" reviews and will soon be published by Dramatic Publishing. Her published plays include A GIRL OF THE LIMBERLOST (YouthPLAYS) and BOSWELL (Dramatic Publishing).

Kohler co-founded Milwaukee's women-run Renaissance Theaterworks and served as Co-Artistic Director and Resident Playwright for 20 years. Milwaukee Arts Board has named her "Artist of the Year" and "Friend of the Arts." In 2024, Kohler was elected a Fellow by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.

She received her BA at Harvard University (Magna Cum Laude) and her MA at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kohler has served on the Wisconsin Humanities Board and currently serves on University of Wisconsin-Parkside Arts Board. She is also deeply committed to environmental conservation. Marie and her actor husband Brian Mani live in Spring Green and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and share three daughters and eight grandchildren. mariekohler.com