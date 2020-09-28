Marcus Paul James to Release New Single 'Waiting For'

The single is set to be released on September 30th!

During a time in history where there is so much uncertainty , so much loss, Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) is bringing music to remind us that we are still here, that we are still strong. Despite the countless challenges of the past 6 months people have risen above it all to show our resilience. The countless nurses, doctors, community activists and social justice warriors have shown us time and time again that we can and do make a difference even during these moments in history. "Waiting For" reminds us that even in the darkest times, we have it within ourselves to be the change we need to see. We are what we are " Waiting For".

Available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, purchase available on iTunes and Google Play 9/30/2020 .

More About Marcus:

Marcus Paul James, Actor, Singer/Songwriter - Currently starring in the Tony Award winning Broadways hit Ain't Too Proud: the life and times of the Temptations , "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award-winning "RENT". TV/Film include Collateral Beauty, RENT: Filmed Live, The WIZ Live and Grammy award winner for The Greatest Showman. A native New Yorker with albums available on Itunes and CDBaby, including his newest EP "Paper Hearts". For more info visit marcuspauljames.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You