March is Music 2022 Announces Lineup for This Weekend's Concerts

Pregones/PRTT's March Is Music (MIM) series returns with a lineup of nine classical, jazz, folk, and fusion concerts featuring locally and internationally acclaimed artists all of March in the Bronx a.k.a. "El condado de la música" (The Borough of Music"). Here is the lineup for this weekend's concerts:

JARANA BEAT (Afro Amerindian Folk)

Saturday, March 26, 8PM

Jarana Beat is a 10-piece band known for their spirited cross-cultural sound and energized style of performance. Their work blends Mexican folk and Afro-Amerindian musical traditions with the percussive footwork of dancers in traditional costume. Led by composer Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, the band gathers performers from Mexico and all over the world, drawing on elements from styles such as Son Jarocho, Son Guerrerense, Son Huasteco, Salsa, Cumbia, Samba, and Rumba. Time Out New York says "[this] Mexico-via-Brooklyn combo weaves intricate rhythms and delicate plucks with rich, yearning vocals to gorgeous and surprisingly jolly effect. Great stuff!"

ENRIQUETA SOMARRIBA (Classical | Bronx Piano Sundays)

Sunday, March 27, 4PM

Praised by the New York Concert Review for her "aplomb" and "natural, individual interpretation," Spanish pianist Enriqueta Somarriba develops her career in the US and Europe as a soloist, chamber musician, and educator. Her MIM concert program, titled Nature, religion, and myth-Musical Impressions of Ribeira Sacra, will feature works by Isidro Maiztegui, Claude Debussy, Luciano Berio, Henry Cowell, Ricardo Lorenz, and Franz Liszt.