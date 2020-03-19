Composer Marc Shaiman Looks Back on His Oscar-Nominated Music!
Legendary composer Marc Shaiman has spent decades making the music we love on stage, in concert, and on the big and small screen. On yesterday's matinee edition of Stars in The House- a new concert series from SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, benefitting the Actors Fund, he chatted about the three songs that have earned him Oscar nominations.
Shaiman explained how he took matters into his own hands in writing "A Wink and a Smile" for Sleepless in Seattle. "There became a big discussion about the song and the lyrics. They wanted to put pop songs in [the movie] and it wasn't anything like what Nora [Ephron] wanted," he said. "When it came time to put strings on the song, they told me there was no more money left for the strings. So I said, 'You know what? I'll just pay for it myself!' It was the best three-hour session of my life!"
How did he and writing partner go about writing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" for Mary Poppins Returns? "It's a moment in the movie when the kids finally say out loud that they miss their mother," says Marc. "Mary Poppins knows that she has to sing something that is comforting. It's about loss, but in a way that can comfort a child and make them understand it."
Click here to watch the full concert and tune in today at 2pm and 8pm to catch more stars in the house!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)
Max Brooks and Dad Mel Brooks Share Helpful Tips on Avoiding the Spread of COVID-19
Max Brooks, son of comedic legend Mel Brooks, posted a video on Twitter with his famous dad, warning about the potential dangers of spreading COVID-19... (read more)