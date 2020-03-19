Composer Marc Shaiman Looks Back on His Oscar-Nominated Music!

Legendary composer Marc Shaiman has spent decades making the music we love on stage, in concert, and on the big and small screen. On yesterday's matinee edition of Stars in The House- a new concert series from SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, benefitting the Actors Fund, he chatted about the three songs that have earned him Oscar nominations.

Shaiman explained how he took matters into his own hands in writing "A Wink and a Smile" for Sleepless in Seattle. "There became a big discussion about the song and the lyrics. They wanted to put pop songs in [the movie] and it wasn't anything like what Nora [Ephron] wanted," he said. "When it came time to put strings on the song, they told me there was no more money left for the strings. So I said, 'You know what? I'll just pay for it myself!' It was the best three-hour session of my life!"

How did he and writing partner go about writing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" for Mary Poppins Returns? "It's a moment in the movie when the kids finally say out loud that they miss their mother," says Marc. "Mary Poppins knows that she has to sing something that is comforting. It's about loss, but in a way that can comfort a child and make them understand it."

Click here to watch the full concert and tune in today at 2pm and 8pm to catch more stars in the house!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.





