Manhattan Opera Repertory Ensemble Presents ANGELITOS NEGROS

The Manhattan Opera Repertory Ensemble (MORE OPERA) will present performances of "Angelitos Negros," a program of songs, opera excerpts, Spanish folk music and Spirituals on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the 125th Street Plaza (at Park Avenue) from 2 to 5 PM and repeated on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM at the Plaza de las Americas, 651 West 175th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

The concert explores the musical traditions and heritage of African American and Latino opera singers and features a historical narrative about their trailblazing achievements. The program will be hosted and narrated in Spanish and English by Juan José Escalante, Executive Director of the José Limón Dance Foundation. Metropolitan Opera baritone Richard Hobson and soprano Cheryl Warfield will perform accompanied by pianist/conductor Steven Crawford. Special guest José Cenac will sing a cappella renditions of Spanish selections from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

In addition to the concert, there will be interactive activities for the audience to join including singing lessons for children and adults, dancing, and a 10-minute audience sing-along. After the concert, the artists will discuss their careers, and economic and social justice themes to provide insight on what being an artist of color means. Admission is free.

The GREEN / ARTS LIVE NYC initiative is designed to equitably provide financial, consulting and production support to NYC artists, arts groups, cultural, and community-based organizations, and volunteer stewardship groups in all New York City boroughs. The fund is made possible with support from New York Community Trust and Con Edison's Arts Al Fresco Series, administered by City Parks Foundation in collaboration with the Horticultural Society of New York, New Yorkers for Culture & Arts, NYC Department of Transportation, OpenCultureWORKS, and Street Lab.

Cheryl Warfield is a Manhattan based soprano and the founder of ADVANCE/MORE Opera, a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit community based vocal arts organization that produces concerts and educational programs promoting the understanding and appreciation of classical music and opera.

Richard Hobson, baritone, is known for the "dramatic persona" he brings to his performances. Richard made his debut at The Metropolitan Opera in 2001 and was on the Met's roster for ten seasons. Some of the operas Richard performed in at the MET include Madama Butterfly, Doctor Faustus, Boris Godunov, La Juive, Die Frau Ohne Schatten and Samson and Dalila. Met.

Juan José Escalante has been the Executive Director of the José Limón Dance Foundation in NYC since 2014. Previously he was associate director of finance at the New York City Ballet, development manager at Miami City Ballet, and human resources director and Executive Director at Ballet Florida and the Orlando Ballet prior to joining Limón.