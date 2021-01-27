Mandy Gonzalez and Telly Leung to Perform in 27th Empathy Concert

Join hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung for a special Empathy Concert & Conversations on Monday, February 1st at 4:00pm EST.

"Exhale" will be the focus of performances and dialogues with artists and educators from around the world. The need for hope, connection, authenticity, and dreams is so important now - in workplaces, families, and communities.

Hamilton and In the Heights star, Mandy Gonzalez, will stop by to perform "Breathe" from the latter musical. Telly Leung, Empathy Concert co-host and star of Aladdin, will explore the role of empathy with colleagues as we move towards hope for changes.

In these stressful and changing times, now may be a moment for us to "exhale". The emerging promise of vaccines, the changes in Washington, and our hopes for evolving lifestyles in the months ahead make us want to take a deep breath and "exhale."

Tune in to the 27th Empathy Concert, to be held on Monday, February 1st, from 4 - 5 pm EST. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0201.